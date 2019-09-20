



The time has come! The best of the best in television will be honored at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22.

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will present the 71st annual ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The event takes place one week after the Primetime Creative Arts Emmys, which celebrates technical achievements in TV and saw big wins for Game of Thrones and Chernobyl this year.

Ahead of the big night, Us Weekly rounded up everything you need to know about the nominees, presenters and more!

What Time and Channel Is It On?

The Emmys air on Fox Sunday, September 22, at 8 p.m. ET. The show will also be live-streamed on Fox.com.

Who Is Hosting?

The Television Academy is following in the Oscars’ footsteps by forgoing a host this year. It will be the Emmys’ fourth time without a host, following the 1975, 1998 and 2003 telecasts. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier explained during the Television Critics Association summer press tour that he would rather “honor those shows” that are nominated than spend “15, 20 minutes” with a “host and an opening number.”

Who Is Nominated?

Game of Thrones leads the pack this year with a record 32 total nominations, with 14 in the Primetime slot. The HBO hit is up for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Kit Harington) and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Emilia Clarke), among others. Netflix’s When They See Us follows close behind with 11 Primetime nominations, then HBO’s Barry with nine and Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, FX’s Fosse/Verdon and Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tied with seven each.

Who Is Presenting?

The stars set to hand out the awards include Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Angela Bassett, Cedric the Entertainer, Stephen Colbert, Viola Davis, Bill Hader, Taraji P. Henson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Maya Rudolph, RuPaul, Lilly Singh, Ben Stiller, Kim Kardashian with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, Zendaya and the Game of Thrones cast.

