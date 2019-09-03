The Pretty Mess isn’t leaving the 90210 anytime soon. Erika Jayne will be featured in a full-time role on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

Speculation surfaced that 48-year-old “Xxpen$ive” singer wasn’t asked back to the Bravo series after she removed multiple mentions of the show from her social media accounts. According to an insider, however, Erika is still a full-time Housewife — and she has already started filming season 10 with her costars.

“The women are flying to NYC to film all week,” the insider tells Us, noting that the ladies have “a lot of events” to capture for the show on the East Coast.

The “Painkillr” songstress joined the cast of RHOBH during season 6 in 2016. She seemingly shrugged off reports that she was fired or demoted in the comments section of a fan account on Sunday, September 2, with a series of laughing face emojis.

Season 10 of RHOBH will also star returning Housewives Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards , Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna. Following the departures of Lisa Vanderpump, who quit in June, and Camille Grammer, who was featured in a “friend” role for seasons 8 and 9, Bravo hired two new Housewives: Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

“As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!” the Jamie Foxx Show actress said in a statement to The Daily Dish on Thursday, August 29. “I’m excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today’s crazy world. The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere … and I wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Days after Us broke the news of Sutton’s casting, she confirmed her new role in a statement.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a mother to three children who is also deeply committed to my efforts in philanthropy, my life is a balancing act. There is a lot going on in the best way possible and I strive to pursue all of my passions to the fullest,” she said on Thursday. “I am excited to share my true loves of art and fashion design, and open the doors to my world. I am looking forward to this ride and where this journey takes me. Fun times ahead for this Southern Belle in Southern California!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in 2020.

