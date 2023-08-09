Max has added a tribute to Euphoria‘s Angus Cloud following his sudden death.

“In memory of Angus Cloud 1998-2023,” a message, which airs ahead of the season 1 and season 2 premieres, reads. The tribute also features a black-and-white photo of Cloud before a viewer discretion warning for the show’s content.

Cloud brought the role of Fez — Zendaya’s character Rue’s drug dealer — to life on Euphoria from 2019 to 2022.

“Addiction is serious and a lot of doctors call it a disease, it’s a real thing. People don’t understand it. It’s easy to talk about and it’s easy to say, ‘Just say no,’” Cloud told Complex in February 2022. “But for someone who is in active addiction, that is damn near impossible and they will throw their whole life away and they will die because of this disease or whatever, and then they will say it’s not a disease because you ‘choose’ to do drugs. You don’t ‘choose’ to do cancer.”

Cloud added: “Fez isn’t a bad person, he’s just someone in an unfortunate situation, kind of like most of the characters on Euphoria. What he does for a living doesn’t change the fact that he’s compassionate and good-natured, and ready to protect and defend his people when he needs to.”

Late last month, news broke about Cloud’s death at age 25.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

His loved ones reflected on Cloud’s legacy in the statement, adding, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Angus’ mother, Lisa Cloud, later denied rumors that her son died by suicide.

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case,” she wrote via Facebook in on Friday, August 5. “I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s [Conor Hickey] untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially.”

Lisa made it clear that Angus “did not intend to end his life” before his passing.

“When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning,” she concluded. “I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.”

After Angus’ death made headlines, Zendaya honored her costar in a touching tribute, writing, “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

She continued: “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love … ‘they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment. My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

The third season of Euphoria has been delayed due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.