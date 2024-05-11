The Fire Country cast is excited to get started filming season 3 — and they already have their dream story lines.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly at the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration, Billy Burke, Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer shared where they want to see their characters go in the upcoming season.

“I would like to see these people sitting around in the firehouse perhaps playing charades,” Burke, 57, who plays Vince, quipped. “There’s been a lot of talk about it. We’re gonna try to deal with [and] see what these people do when there’s no tragedy going on.”

Latimer, 30, meanwhile, expressed excitement at how more episodes will let everyone evolve, adding, “With a third season we’re gonna dive into character[s] or character development and what we do outside of the incidents. At least that’s what Billy wants to have happen!”

The CBS series follows inmate Bode (Max Thieriot) as he gets a chance to shorten his prison sentence by volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Program. Bode gets assigned to his hometown, where he reconnects with his family, former friends and continues to make attempts to redeem himself.

When season 2 premiered in February, Bode was now back in prison after taking the fall for drugs that weren’t his. Jake (Calloway), meanwhile, took over as Cal Fire captain while Eve (Latimer) is now leading at Three Rock.

Eve definitely has a lot on her plate but Latimer still has more plot line ideas on her wishlist.

“I want a little bit more money. Maybe a little cutie,” Latimer told Us. “Maybe go on a date or two or five? As much as [Eve has this] authority — I’ve been telling the men what to do [on the show] — Eve needs a little cutie.”

Meanwhile, Calloway would love to share the screen more with Latimer.

“I want to have some more scenes with my little sis over here because I want to be able to check [on] her and make sure she knows what’s right and what’s wrong,” the actor noted. “However, I do want that [Division Chief]. Like that’s the goal.”

Burke jumped in to throw one more idea into the mix, adding, “I’m going to pitch a midlife crisis for Vince.”

Fire Country viewers are familiar with Burke’s hot takes on the show. Before season 2 premiered, Burke offered his insight on Vince and wife Sharon’s (Diane Farr) marriage as they dealt with a rough patch due to Bode going back to prison.

“I think regardless of what happens between Vince and Sharon, I think people will still root for it,” he told Us about the fictional couple’s “idealistic” relationship. “What we try to do is make it more relatable to people who are in a similar relationship. Who do have undying responsibility to each other and to those around them. So I think that’s the dynamic that people can invest in.”

Burke added: He teased, “In terms of what will happen, again, don’t know, I just kind of go along for the ride like everybody else does.”

Fire Country airs on CBS Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kevin Zelman