A different kind of bond. JoJo Fletcher and Trista Sutter revealed how the former Bachelorettes are rallying around Clare Crawley after her split from Dale Moss.

“It’s such a tough situation anytime someone goes through a breakup. We are in the group chat and we all, you know, reached out to her,” the 30-year-old season 12 Bachelorette told Us while promoting her and fiancé Jordan Rodgers’ partnership with Autotrader. “We just said, ‘Listen, take whatever time that you need. We’re thinking about you. And whenever you’re ready or need anyone, we’re all here for you.’ And that’s kind of how our conversations went. I haven’t talked to her one-on-one since it all happened, but breakups suck. It’s really sad. It makes me sad for both of them.”

OG Bachelorette Sutter, meanwhile, recently revealed on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast that season 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe was the first to reach out to Crawley in the group chat.

“I didn’t even know that Clare and Dale had broken up. I found out about it on the group chat,” Sutter, 48, told Us. “And I was like, ‘Whoa, what happened?’ So, I had to go to Google and my heart just hurts for her. I’ve reached out to her personally, a few times, and just let her know that I’m here for if she needs a friend.”

Sutter noted that the group rallies around each other for “the bigger moments” after chatting more actively last year during the coronavirus lockdown.

“It makes me happy to be part of the group. I wish we could talk more,” the “Better Etc.” podcast host said, adding that she was “definitely shocked” by news of Crawley and Moss’ split.

“I am, like, a hopeless romantic, and I believe that everyone on the show is going to last like Ryan and me,” she told Us, referring to husband Ryan Sutter. “I’m sure that’s a little naive, but I try to think positively, and I want the best for [the other Bachelorettes]. … It was very sad, and I just want her to know that she’s got a lot of love around her and the time will come when she will find her happily ever after.”

Crawley, 39, and Moss, 32, ended their engagement in January, two months after their proposal aired on season 16 of The Bachelorette. The hairstylist, who previously stated she was “crushed” by the breakup, unfollowed her former fiancé on Instagram earlier this month.

“She sees her time spent with Dale as something of her past and is ready to move forward,” a source told Us on Tuesday, February 9, adding that Crawley’s new pink hairdo was “inspired by her wanting a fresh start to her life.”