It’s a reunion! We’re used to listening to “Everywhere You Look” when Full House stars John Stamos, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier get together, but this time around the actors teamed up for a new project (and catchy song)!

Show creator and visionary Jeff Franklin partnered with the cast and Petsmart charities to promote animal welfare with a music video for “Gotta Love a Golden” in honor of National Dog Week.

“As the proud owner of two awesome golden retrievers, I know firsthand how important the consistent comfort and unconditional love that a pet can provide,” he said in a press release.

“My lifelong love affair with goldens inspired me to make them the official Tanner family pets. Comet on Full House and Cosmo on Fuller House brought their warmth and humor to the set every day and found a home in the hearts of all those that watched. Creating forever homes for our pets continues to be one of my life missions, making this partnership with PetSmart Charities a passion project for me,” he added.

Cast members joined him on his mission by making virtual appearances in the music video with Stamos playing the drums and singing along with Saget, Cameron Bure, Sweetin, Barber and Coulier.

Other than the celebrity cameos, Franklin’s golden retrievers stole the show as they were shown running around his backyard, jumping in his pool and cuddling up to one another.

“Many people consider pets as family, and we remain committed to keeping pets in the arms of those who love them as well as helping homeless pets find loving homes,” Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities, said.

“We appreciate Jeff’s continued dedication to pets and are excited to leverage our shared passion of preserving the human-animal bond to help pets in need,” she continued.

Franklin and PetSmart Charities are committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of companion animals. To donate, go to PetSmartCharities.org.