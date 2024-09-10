Gabby Windey is just like Us — even she has awkward encounters with her friends’ exes.

The Bachelorette alum, 33, revealed on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast that she ran into her season 19 co-lead Rachel Recchia’s ex-fiancé, Tino Franco, during a recent nail appointment. “I think I saw Tino, and this is the first time I’m telling anybody,” she stated on the September 4 episode.

According to Windey, Franco, 30, was at the salon dropping off someone who appeared to be his “new girlfriend.” She added: “I’m always just like — I still had my Prada sunglasses on — just, like, creeping. … And he was like, whatever, kissing his girlfriend goodbye, and I got a glimpse of him.”

Windey said she knew it was Franco because of the “huge stain on the front of his shirt.” She joked, “I’m like, ‘That’s Tino. I remember him.’”

She called the brief run-in a “jump scare,” noting that she “immediately put it out of my mind, until now.”

Recchia, 28, and Franco got engaged on season 19 of The Bachelorette in 2022. However, it was revealed during After the Final Rose that September that they had broken up after filming following accusations that Franco cheated on her. During a filmed confrontation between the two, he admitted to kissing another girl, stating at the time that he regretted it immediately after.

One month later, Franco told the “Viall Files” podcast that he didn’t stand by his actions, stating, “It was not cool. It wasn’t fair to Rachel. And it haunts me daily, still. It’s something I’m ashamed of. And certainly, like, wish I could have done it differently, like, a million times over. … I’m trying to go through and unfold and figure out why my insecurities, my ego could just take over my actions like that and just led me down this path to go to rock bottom.”

Franco’s remorse didn’t stop him from shading Recchia’s casting on season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise last year, telling the “After Reality” podcast that he was “focusing my rooting” more on his fellow Bachelorette contestants and less on his ex.

Recchia fired back at his apparent shade on a September 2023 episode of “The Viall Files,” questioning, “I just don’t understand, why am I not allowed to move on? And why am I not allowed to find love?”

Current Bachelorette Jenn Tran experienced a similar end on the show, as it was revealed during the season 21 finale earlier this month that she and her fiancé, Devin Strader, had split post-filming after he pulled away and revealed he no longer loved her.

Recchia — who compared Strader, 28, to Franco on a July episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast — shared a message of support for Tran, 26, after the episode. “I love you SO MUCH,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on September 4. “Justice for my girl!!!!!”

Windey also got engaged on The Bachelorette season 19 finale, though she and fiancé Erich Schwer called it quits that November. Windey confirmed her relationship with girlfriend Robby Hoffman in August 2023, while Schwer, 31, has been dating model Elizabeth Turner since February 2023.