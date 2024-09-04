Rachel Recchia is supporting her fellow Bachelorette Jenn Tran after the heartbreaking season 21 finale.

“I love you SO MUCH,” Rachel, 28, captioned a photo of Jenn, 26, holding a drink via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 4. “Justice for my girl!!!!!”

Rachel, who starred on season 19 of The Bachelorette alongside Gabby Windey, was in the audience of the ABC series’ Tuesday, September 3, live finale and After the Final Rose special. After ending her romance with runner-up Marcus Shoberg, Jenn made Bachelor Nation history by becoming the first Bachelorette to propose to her winner, Devin Strader.

The episode, however, took a dramatic turn after it was revealed Jenn and Devin, 28, broke up after leaving Hawaii engaged. Jenn explained to host Jesse Palmer that Devin began “pulling away” after the show, adding, “He basically said he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way. … He was checked out. It wasn’t what he wanted anymore.”

She confronted Devin for the first time since their breakup during AFR, questioning him why he followed Bachelor season 28 contestant Maria Georgas on Instagram and went clubbing with his fellow Bachelorette contestant Jeremy Simon after their split.

Devin replied that he “had a lot of doubts” after the show ended and he regretted letting Jenn know too late.

Jenn’s Bachelorette ending was similar to Rachel’s experience on the reality series as she got engaged to Tino Franco on the show before breaking up off-camera. During her September 2022 finale, Tino, 30, admitted to kissing a girl he had met before appearing on The Bachelorette upon returning home from filming.

Rachel previously compared Devin to Tino during a July episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “I think there’s something about Devin that really throws up red flags for me because he reminds me a lot of Tino and this, like, winner mindset and this, ‘That’s my wife.’”

While Devin’s confidence in his feelings for Jenn made him a frontrunner throughout the season, Rachel said it gave off “the same sort of vibe” as Tino, who was one of Rachel’s top men during her Bachelorette journey.

Rachel also criticized Devin’s dynamics with the rest of his contestants, as his attitude rubbed many of the men the wrong way. “You can kind of tell the other guys don’t really like him. So, that’s where it gives me pause … I look around [at the] guys and why do they all kind of not like Devin?” she stated. “That says something to me. I want the guy I end up with to get along with people.”

One day after her Bachelorette finale, it was announced that Jenn will compete on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars with pro dancer Sasha Farber. She is one of two Bachelor Nation stars set to appear on the competition show, including most recent Bachelor Joey Graziadei.