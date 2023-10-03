Gavin Casalegno had some choice words for the New York Jets after the franchise outed itself as Team Conrad.

The official Instagram account for the Jets started the funny feud on Sunday, October 1, after posting a of The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Sean Kaufman, David Iacono and Christopher Briney showing support for the team at a game, which was captioned, “Jets are #TeamConrad.”

Casalegno, 24, subsequently poked fun at the Jets for picking a side in the viral relationship debate.

“Probably why you lost… but the @dallascowboys know what’s up, and I guess the @chiefs do too🤷‍♂️,” Casalegno, who was born in Texas, replied in the comments section. (The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jets 23-20 on Sunday.)

Related: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Celeb Fans Weigh In on Team Conrad or Jeremiah The Summer I Turned Pretty has inspired plenty of discourse about the main love triangle from fans and celebrities alike. The show — based on a book series written by Jenny Han — debuted on Prime Video in June 2022. The Summer I Turned Pretty focuses on Belly (Lola Tung) and her childhood friends Conrad […]

Casalegno portrays Conrad’s little brother, Jeremiah, on the Prime Video show inspired by Jenny Han’s young adult book series. The Summer I Turned Pretty focuses on Belly (Lola Tung) and her brother Steven (Kaufman) who spend the summer visiting their childhood friends Conrad (Briney) and Jeremiah. After initially having a crush on Conrad, Belly’s life gets more complicated when she finds herself developing feelings for Jeremiah as well.

Season 2 came to an end in August and showed Belly committing to a relationship with Jeremiah after closing the door on a future with Conrad. According to Casalegno, there is a chance season 3 will stray from its source material when it comes to who Belly ultimately chooses.

“I do feel like there’s a strong chance that that’s a possibility,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in July in response to a question about whether Han made a decision about shaking up the series’ conclusion.

Related: 'Summer I Turned Pretty' Spinoffs We Want The Summer I Turned Pretty universe could be growing and the spinoff possibilities are truly endless. Jenny Han adapted her hit book series with Prime Video in 2022, which was more than a decade after the final novel was published. The Summer I Turned Pretty returned for season 2 in summer 2023 — and quickly […]

Casalegno also reflected on the challenges his character goes through in the final book, We’ll Always Have Summer.

“I try to keep it as real as possible in that regard. Obviously, I know where he ends up going and what ends up happening. But I don’t emphasize on that. Because I think Jenny writes it so well that I’m able to kind of get there naturally without having to force it [in] a certain direction,” Casalegno told Us. “So even though I know where he is going, I try to play it day by day because that’s all we can do. [We can] just live in the moment and make the most of our time right.”

Han, 43, meanwhile, hinted she isn’t ruling anything out just yet when it came to book to TV changes.

Related: Biggest Differences Between ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Series, Books The Summer I Turned Pretty made a statement with its debut on Prime Video — but how does the TV adaptation compare to the original book series? The TV show, which premiered in July 2022, is based on the book series of the same name written by Jenny Han. The Summer I Turned Pretty follows […]

“I really had to weigh what the fans are expecting with where the show is going creatively and find that balance,” she told Variety in June 2022. “My priority has always been that I want fans of the book to feel really satisfied by the story we’re telling, but also for them to know that this is an adaptation in a new medium, so it’s not going to be exactly the same. I think those are sort of the two things that are always in my head.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Han added: “I don’t want to spoil too much but the books have been out for a while. You never know what could happen with the show. I was open minded going into it. I was considering a lot of different possibilities.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty has been renewed for season 3.