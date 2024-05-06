Prime Video’s Gen V is still figuring out how to address the sudden death of lead actor Chance Perdomo — but it won’t involve recasting the role.

The producers behind The Boys spinoff — inspired by the superhero comics — released a joint statement via social media on Sunday, May 5.

“As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory,” their post read. “We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance.”

Before their return to production, the writers’ room decided to rework the second season, adding, “Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season.”

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

Perdomo brought the role of Andre to life during season 1 of Gen V. The character was one of the top-ranked students at Godolkin University with the ability to manipulate metal. Andre teamed up with Marie (played by Perdomo’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina costar Jaz Sinclair) in the first season to uncover a secret plot at their school.

The season 1 finale, which aired in November 2023, featured Marie and Andre and two of their classmates being framed for a campus-wide bloodbath. The group woke up in a hospital inside of a sealed room at an unknown location.

The cast was days away from their first table read for season 2 when news broke that Perdomo died in a motorcycle accident at age 27.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” a rep for Perdomo said in a statement in March. “Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Gen V producers paid tribute to Perdomo in their own statement, which read, “We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Perdomo rose to stardom after playing Ambrose in the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. He continued to find success as Landon in the final three After movies based on Anna Todd’s book series and as Andre on Gen V.