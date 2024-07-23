If the whole supermodel thing doesn’t work out for Gigi Hadid, she may have a future as a movie critic.

Hadid, 29, shared her honest thoughts on pal Blake Lively’s new movie, It Ends With Us, while attending the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere on Monday, July 22. “It is actually so good,” Hadid told E! News. “I’m not paid to say it. It’s great.”

Her review came after Lively, 36, described the movie as “actually so good” as well. “I say ‘it’s actually’ because we’re always like, ‘Yeah, our movie is so good! Go see it,’” the Gossip Girl alum added. “You’re, like, paid to do that.”

Lively went on to clarify that she was joking about getting paid to tell people the film is worth seeing. “They don’t actually pay you to promote the movie,” she explained. “They pay you to be in the movie. You always kind of have to say it’s great, or you’re an a–hole.”

It Ends With Us is based on Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name and follows a young woman named Lily Bloom (Lively) who strikes up a romance with a handsome surgeon named Ryle (Justin Baldoni). But when Lily’s childhood sweetheart, Atlas (Brandon Sklenar), comes back into her life, she begins to question whether staying with Ryle is the healthiest decision.

While Lively and Hadid were happy to discuss It Ends With Us on Monday, the real hot topic was Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds. The friends paid tribute to the movie with their red carpet looks, with Lively dressing in Deadpool red and Hadid wearing a Miu Miu outfit in Wolverine yellow.

At the premiere, Reynolds, 47, joked that his and Lively’s kids can’t get enough of his costar Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine.

“They’re all kind of in love with Uncle Hughy over here, so that worked out pretty well,” he told Extra in a joint interview with Jackman, 55, on Monday. “He got attacked by Betty backstage, who thinks she has claws, so she goes at him. I have to actually give her a little tiny time-out.”

Lively and Reynolds share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4. They welcomed their child in February 2023 but didn’t initially reveal the baby’s name or sex.

On Monday, Reynolds revealed that the little one’s name is Olin while thanking his family for attending the premiere.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here,” he told the crowd. “I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life.”