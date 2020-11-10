Keeping his head in the game. Gleb Savchenko appeared on Dancing With the Stars with a smile on his face amid his and Elena Samodanova’s split.

“It’s #IconsNight on @dancingabc,” the Russia native, 37, captioned a Monday, November 9, Instagram slideshow. “Sending the best of luck to the remaining seven couples.”

In the social media upload, the dancer grinned in a striped tee and leather jacket. He was also shown cheering solo from the balcony following his and Chrishell Stause‘s elimination last week.

The episode came days after Savchenko and his estranged wife, 36, announced that they were calling it quits after 14 years of marriage. They share two children together — Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

“We still intend to coparent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them,” the choreographer captioned a throwback Instagram photo on Friday, November 6. “We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

While the former DWTS pro released a similar statement at the time, she went on to accuse her estranged husband of “ongoing infidelity” as well as a “recent inappropriate relationship.”

Savchenko denied the accusations, telling Us Weekly, “While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed. My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing. It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same.”

As for Stause, the real estate agent wrote via Instagram that she was “saddened” by the news of her season 29 partner’s split.

“It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life,” the Selling Sunset star added. “As you can imagine, the countless hours of training and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”