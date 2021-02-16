Calling for change. Gleb Savchenko wants to see Dancing With the Stars include same-sex partners moving forward.

“Of course, there is a strong male/female dynamic in dance, but if you have two men doing the same thing, it would look awesome and be so fascinating,” the 37-year-old told Mr. Warburton magazine in its February 2021 issue. “I would love to do it, but it would have to be with the right partner.”

The Russia native recalled how he previously pushed for figure skater Johnny Weir to be his partner in season 29, which aired last fall. Weir, however, was paired with newcomer Britt Stewart.

“Last season when Johnny Weir got on the show, I was like, ‘Johnny, you have to be my partner,’ but they ended up not doing it,” he explained to the publication. “They’ve done it before in Australia with Courtney Act and in the UK with Nicola Adams, and they were both amazing!”

The choreographer isn’t alone in his fight as former DWTS producer Steven Price, who worked on the series between 2010 to 2018, also called for same-sex couples last year. “The chemistry [is] all the same. Same-sex, it just brings a different twist to it, because that [is] something that needs to be addressed and out there,” he told The Sun in March 2020.

Savchenko has been a part of DWTS since 2013 when he competed alongside Lisa Vanderpump during season 16. While he has yet to win the ABC competition series, he came close as a mentor to runner-up Mackenzie Ziegler on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018. He has also made appearances on the U.K., Australian and Russian versions of the dance show.

Throughout his many years in the franchise, Savchenko has developed a large LGBTQ fanbase. The dancer told Mr. Warburton, “Having their support means so much. I love my fans and anyone who’s super positive and give you lots of love.”

Savchenko announced his separation from estranged wife Elena Samodanova in November 2020 after 14 years of marriage. Though affair rumors with his former DWTS partner Chrishell Stause swirled, the father of two went public with actress Cassie Scerbo in December 2020.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on February 3 that Savchenko and the 30-year-old Make It or Break It alum are not officially dating. “They are taking a break. They haven’t exactly split but are just spending time apart,” the source said, noting that the pair are “still in touch with each other.”

He is “also trying to make things more cordial with his soon-to-be ex-wife,” the insider shared while adding that Savchenko’s “family is his focus right now and he’s handling things privately.”