Glen Powell is a Texan at heart, so it’s no surprise that he can get down at a country music concert.

Powell, 35, made a surprise stage cameo during Luke Combs’ Friday, July 19, concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, alongside Twisters costars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos.

The trio stepped on stage, each holding a can of beer, as they took their places beside Combs, 34. After a countdown and exchanging glances, the crew chugged their respective beers through holes punched on the side of the can.

Once they were finished shotgunning their beers, they tossed the empty Miller Lite cans toward the end of the stage. Edgar-Jones, however, did not finish her can, giving it to Powell to finish off before launching it into the audience.

Related: Lone Stars: Glen Powell, Matthew McConaughey and Other Celebs in Texas The newest trend in Hollywood isn’t in Hollywood at all. Some notable names have said goodbye to Los Angeles and moved deep into the heart of Texas in recent years. Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell is the latest celeb to make the leap. After more than a decade in California, Powell decamped for his […]

Powell, Edgar-Jones, 26, and Ramos, 32, have a friendship that extends well behind downing brewskies at a country concert. They first bonded while filming Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 film.

“One of the joys of this job is to return to worlds that got you into this business in the first place. Twister is such a visceral experience, but it’s [also] about these people and this real community: They’re just cowboys chasing the wind,” Powell exclusively revealed in the latest, revamped issue of Us Weekly. “There’s a sense of freedom, curiosity and fascination that permeates that movie. I left the original wanting to be on that ride.”

He continued, “When this came around, [Top Gun: Maverick director] Joseph Kosinski was one of the early writers on the script, and he told me about a role I could potentially be right for. I felt so honored. It would’ve been a real bummer to see anybody wear [my character] Tyler’s cowboy hat other than me.”

Powell’s Tyler is an established storm chaser and social media sensation in the film and former storm chaser Kate (Edgar-Jones) becomes his reluctant partner in crime.

Related: Breaking Down the Most Iconic Movie Appearances by Glen Powell's Parents Forget nepo babies — Glen Powell’s mom and dad are the first ever nepo parents. “The greatest gift that my parents gave me is never making me sit in things I didn’t want to sit in and letting me chase the passions I wanted to chase, no matter what,” Powell, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively […]

“Curiosity is the common theme of every storm chaser. Kate is going through her own internal storm, and Tyler looks at her like, ‘Something’s not right here, [but] I can’t put my finger on it,’” Powell told Us. “He first [sees] her as a city girl, this outsider, and comes to realize what he’s drawn to is this common sense of community and home. We’re always drawn toward [someone] who makes us feel like home. Tyler’s role is to remind Kate of this thing she used to love — that storm chasing, the weather and looking up at the sky with reverence and awe and curiosity is the greatest gift in life.”

Twisters also introduced Powell to another lifelong pal: His beloved puppy, Brisket.

“[I] got Brisket while I was shooting Twisters,” he recalled to Us of the instantaneous moment he realized “this dog was just meant to be on a movie set.”

Powell explained, “Every department wanted to hang out [with him] and the cast was just like, ‘Hey, you’re shooting, do you mind if I hang on to Brisket for a couple hours?’ Ever since he was born, he [has] just been around everybody. He’s just a real lover and really has such a special personality.”