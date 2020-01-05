Missing in action! Christian Bale reportedly won’t be making an appearance at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The actor, 45, was nominated for his fifth Golden Globe for Ford V. Ferrari, but Bale is skipping the Sunday, January 5, awards show because he’s under the weather. The American Psycho star came down with a “bad case of the flu” while traveling out of the country for the holidays, Variety reports. He was allegedly advised not to fly for medical reasons.

The English star has previously won two Golden Globes — one for The Fighter in 2011 and another for Vice in 2019. He was also nominated for American Hustle in 2014, followed by The Big Short two years later.

Bale and his wife, Sibi Blažić, share two children — and the little ones have yet to see their father on the big screen.

“They’ve never seen any of [my movies],” the Oscar winner told Us exclusively of Emmeline, 14, and Joseph, 5, in November. Bale has even appeared in kids’ movies, including Newsies and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

As for Ford v Ferrari, which earned him a nomination this year, Bale loves the relationships at play in the movie, noting that “racing is the background to it.” He explained to Us at the time: “It’s bloody exciting and some of the best racing I’ve ever seen, absolutely stunning and lovely to be a part of. But it’s about these two individuals, [Ken] Miles and [Carroll] Shelby. They’re actually bonded like brothers, but they were very fiery as well.”

The Dark Knight star added that he “had to work at getting good” at driving for the flick.

Bale is notorious for his dramatic weight loss transformations for his movie roles, but he admitted in November that he “really think[s]” he’s finished with that. “I keep saying I’m done with it,” he said during a CBS Sunday Morning interview.

This came after Bale gained weight to play Dick Cheney in Vice last year, which he called a “miserable experience” in July. He explained, “It’s horrible. If you’re losing weight, there’s nothing to it except for going to bed hungry and feeling miserable … [Gaining weight] is the complete opposite. You’re absolutely just losing all discipline and gorging like crazy. I need to stop it, it’s not healthy for your body. I’m in my mid-40s now, it’s going to start catching up with me if I don’t start being a little bit aware of my mortality.”