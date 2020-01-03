Awards season is almost here! The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 5, kicking off the beginning of 2020’s awards show season.

As you get ready to watch Hollywood’s Party of the Year, Us Weekly is breaking down everything you need to know before the Golden Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is working on tallying the votes and naming a winner for both TV and film’s biggest categories and if you stick with Us, you’ll have the best seat in the house — and the 411 on everything that goes on — come Sunday.

What Time?

The 2020 Golden Globes will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Who Is Hosting?

Comedian Ricky Gervais will host the show for a record fifth time. The After Life star was the second-ever host in the show’s history when he took the role in 2010. He then returned to run the award ceremony in 2011, 2012 and 2016. “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” Gervais, 58, said in a statement in November.

Who Is Presenting?

Scarlett Johansson and Rami Malek will be presenting during the show, Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Thursday, January 2. The two actors are also competing for trophies this year. Additional stars set to hand out the night’s biggest honors include Octavia Spencer, Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association previously announced Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish, Glenn Close, Ted Danson, Will Ferrell and Kate McKinnon as stars set to present throughout the night.

Who Is Nominated?

Mega stars including Joaquin Phoenix, Christian Bale and Adam Driver are nominated in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama category, while TV’s big stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman are set to battle it out for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama. Jennifer Lopez is nominated for her role in Hustlers, but she’s not the only musician in the mix this year. The Best Original Song — Motion Picture category is full of star power with Beyoncé (The Lion King), Elton John (Rocketman) and Taylor Swift (Cats) all nominated. Marriage Story, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood lead the list of movie nominees, with Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable in the lead for the TV categories.

Who Is Being Honored?

Ellen DeGeneres is set to receive this year’s Carol Burnett Award. The daytime talk show host is the second recipient to be honored with this award, the first having been Carol Burnett herself. The honor is given to an individual who has made contributions to the television medium, on or off screen. Toy Story star Tom Hanks will also be honored with a major award — the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The eight-time Golden Globe winner and 15-time nominee will be joining past winners, including Meryl Streep and Robin Williams. The coveted award is given annually to a talented individual who has had a major impact on the film industry throughout their career.

What Will Stars Drink?

Moët & Chandon, the official champagne of the Golden Globes, enlisted the help of fashion designer LaQuan Smith to create this year’s signature cocktail. The drink is called The Moët Golden Hour, and features Moët Imperial Brut, fresh pineapple juice, pink grapefruit-infused vodka and garnished with pineapple smoked salt.

“I crafted the Moët Golden Hour to be an intersection of the timeless classic Moët Imperial Brut, but spun with a fresh twist,” Smith told Us exclusively on December 16. “I was inspired by the glamour of getting ready for one of Hollywood’s biggest nights and wanted to capture the essence of the golden hour moment.”

Tune in to the 2020 Golden Globes live on Sunday, January 5, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.