Cheers! Bill Murray was completely in his element while toasting Daniel Kaluuya after he took home the 2021 Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture on Sunday, February 28.

Because the Golden Globes are largely virtual this year, glimpsing actors’ homes is one of the elements viewers can most look forward to. Murray, 70, did not disappoint, breaking from the oft-favored plain Zoom backgrounds to show off a beautifully landscaped backyard — completing the display with a Hawaiian shirt and martini likely from the actor’s home bar.

In 2004, Murray received his first Golden Globe award for his work in Lost in Translation. This year the actor received a Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture nominee for On the Rocks, another Sofia Coppola film. Though he lost to Kaluuya, 32, fans were quick to share their adoration of the Groundhog Day actor on social media.

This isn’t the first time the Ghostbusters icon’s fashion choices have made headlines. In 2018, Murray became an unlikely fashion hero for his namesake William Murray line of irreverent golf apparel — bell-bottoms included. The line’s spring 2021 collection does indeed include some floral tops, though it’s unknown who exactly Murray was wearing in his Zoom appearance.

Kaluuya, on the other hand, sported a smart navy jacket and gold chain to accept his win for his part in Judas and the Black Messiah. The Queen & Slim star, who was able to offer his own “cheers” with a glass of champagne, beat out Murray, Sacha Baron Cohen, who showed up on Zoom with wife Isla Fisher, Jared Leto and Leslie Odom Jr. in the category.

Offering support to his fellow nominees, the winner declared himself part of the Bill Murray fan club as well.

“I’m on a Zoom with Bill Murray!” the Get Out star exclaimed. It was exciting to hear the London native say anything at all, as the beginning of his acceptance speech was muted due to technical difficulties. Though the sound was fixed eventually the flub provided an interesting start to an already-strange awards season kickoff.

“You did me dirty!” Kaluuya said, when the issue was eventually fixed.

Doing Kaluuya dirty seems to be a trend as of late. Earlier in the week, the actor made headlines when he let it slip that he hadn’t been invited to the Sundance premiere of his film Get Out in 2017.

“I wasn’t invited, so I was just in my bed. Someone texted me, ‘It’s done really well.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s cool!’” said the actor on The Graham Norton Show.