Kate Hudson’s closest family members are singing her praises as she embarks on her musical career.

“Isn’t it great?” Goldie Hawn exclusively told Us Weekly of Hudson’s vocal prowess while attending the Love-In Gala celebrating the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP’s 20th anniversary on Friday, September 27. “She is successful but she is also talented. She knows how to sing. She’s got talent.”

While most fans know Hudson, 45, for her leading roles in movies like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Almost Famous and Bride Wars, the actress recently launched a music career with the release of her debut album, Glorious, in May.

Although Hudson faced doubt from some in the industry, Hawn, 78, is proud of her daughter for following her dreams.

“Talent is a very interesting thing because you either have it or you don’t really,” Hawn shared with Us. “She’s worked hard to learn to sing. … That stuff doesn’t happen. It only happens with intention.”

Hawn’s longtime partner, Kurt Russell, also expressed support for his stepdaughter by sharing how “proud” he was that she followed through with a longtime passion.

“She’s had a desire, always,” he told Us. “But what’s nice is that she decided to just say, ‘I’m going to do this’ and go spend her own money, go do it, and she’s good at it.”

During the Love-In Gala, held at Ron Burkle’s Greenacres Estate in Beverly Hills, Hudson herself was able to take the stage with Martin Short and perform their own rendition of Frank Sinatra’s 1937 show tune, “The Lady is a Tramp.”

While performing in front of VIP guests like Fergie, Rachel Zoe and Demi Moore may be intimidating to some, Oliver Hudson said his sister has never been afraid to go after something she wanted.

“Kate is a fearless human being through and through,” he told Us. “I think as far as singing goes, it was the one thing that kind of stuck where it was like, ‘Man, I don’t know if I can do this. I have insecurity around it.’ She just basically said, ‘F— it. Let me just take the shot, take the chance, put it out there.’ That’s inspirational because you could fall flat on your face.”

While Kate’s family is united in their support for her singing career, they are also determined to make a difference in children’s mental health.

The Goldie Hawn Foundation created MindUP to give kids and adults strategies for improved self-regulation, stress management, focus, empathy, optimism and joy. Since its inception, MindUP has trained hundreds of thousands of teachers and served millions of children across 48 countries.

“I can’t bear an unhappy child,” Hawn told Us at the event. “When you have a problem like this, you have got to create a solution.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams