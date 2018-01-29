Sealed with a kiss! Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Christian Carino, shared a kiss backstage at the 2018 Grammys on Sunday, January 28, in New York City.

The pair, who Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November 2017 are engaged, embraced during Sunday’s show at Madison Square Garden. Gaga was nominated for two awards: Best Pop Vocal Album for Joanne and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Million Reasons” While she did not take home any trophies, the 31-year-old singer took the stage to perform a powerful mashup of “Joanne” and “Million Reasons” during the ceremony.

“This is for my father’s late sister, Joanne,” Gaga told the crowd at the beginning of her performance. She passionately paid tribute to her aunt, who inspired her album, at a piano covered in angel wings. She then transitioned into “Million Reasons.”

As previously reported, Gaga and the CAA talent agent, 48, got engaged in summer 2017 after Carino got permission from the pop star’s father to pop the question. While the duo has yet to publicly comment on their relationship status, the “Poker Face” singer has been spotted on multiple occasions wearing a giant diamond ring on her finger, including during a Miami bikini photoshoot in November. She was wearing the giant pink diamond ring on the red carpet of Sunday’s show.

Us confirmed in February 2017 that Gaga and Carino were dating. The couple was spotted kissing before her Super Bowl LI halftime show in Houston, Texas.

“They are actually pretty serious,” a source told Us at the time. “They’re both really happy. It works.”

