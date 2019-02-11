A night on the town! Teddy Geiger and her fiancée, Emily Hampshire, attended the 2019 Grammys on Sunday, February 10, and stunned as they walked the red carpet at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old musician rocked a little black dress for the star-studded occasion, while the Schitt’s Creek actress, 37, sported a low-cut white pantsuit.

Geiger was nominated for her work as a songwriter on Shawn Mendes’ hit song “In My Blood” with Scott Harris, Mendes and Geoff Warburton, though they ultimately lost to Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson for “This Is America.”

The couple — who confirmed their relationship in September 2018 — announced their engagement in November. “I love this woman so much she treats me like a lil princess and makes me laugh harder than anyone,” Geiger began a lengthy Instagram caption. “I am so f–king happy to wake up next to her every morning and fall asleep next to her every night and take care of our lil B.B. stumbs together. Which is why …”

Geiger added: “When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said… YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES INFINITE YES.’”

The “For You I Will” singer came out as transgender in October 2017. Shortly after, Geiger began hormone replacement therapy and weeks later said that she would begin using “she/her pronouns.”

Geiger spoke candidly about her transition during a December 2018 interview with CBS This Morning, admitting that she isn’t yet fully comfortable in her own skin. “I’m not always 100 percent happy with it, you know? But … I still am psyched,” she said at the time.

Geiger added during the interview: “When I was growing up, I didn’t know of anybody who was trans. There was always this, like, shame, anxiety thing around all of that, even if I wasn’t actively expressing it.”

