The more things change. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) both found themselves at crossroads in their love lives. While it’s a matchmaker who inspires Meredith to look inward, it’s April (Sarah Drew, who was written off the show after season 14) who makes Jackson rethink everything.

Read on for highlights from Thursday, September 27, two-hour season 15 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy.

Jackson Saw the Sign

April may be gone, but her affect on Jackson may last forever. Following his ex’s wedding in the season 14 finale, Jackson is questioning how he feels about faith, prayer and fate. His feelings are intensified after DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) saves him and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) from getting hit by a car.

“I prayed and April woke up,” Jackson said to Maggie. “I believe in something. No idea what, but it’s pulsing through me. I want to take that leap. I do, I want to trust my gut and feel like something’s going to catch me if I screw it up. I want to do what April and Matthew did, I want to trust it.”

“April and Matthew got married,” Maggie clarified, before Jackson confirmed he wanted to take the leap. After his big declaration, Maggie panicked and went to go get … milk. When the pair finally do talk about the incident, Maggie pointed out Jackson may have a bit of PTSD after all of the changes he’s been through. As a result, he apologized for his “accidental proposal” and they declared their love for one another.

Just a Dream?

Despite all the buzz from the season 15 trailer, Meredith didn’t sleep with DeLuca — or anyone else — in the premiere. Viewers learned at the beginning of the episode that the only thing Mer is guilty of is having dirty dreams. However, when DeLuca apologized for drunkenly kissing her in the season 14 finale, Meredith flashed back to the dreams, and her patient (the matchmaker) called out for desire for a human connection.

New orthopedic surgeon Dr. Link (Chris Carmack) also expressed interest in Meredith, but when he asked her to go for a drink, she declined. By the end of the episode, her patient telling her she’s ”married to her work” got to her and she asked the matchmaker for her services.

The Battle for Interim Chief (and Owen)

A pregnant Teddy (Kim Raver) returned to Grey Sloan Memorial to accept Dr. Bailey’s offer to be interim chief, but after seeing Owen (Kevin McKidd), Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Betty’s baby Leo together, she decided not to take the job. While she is temporarily stuck in Seattle due to a blood clot in her leg and is forced to confide in Maggie about her pregnancy, she packed up and left again.

Other Grey Sloan employees who want the job? Richard (James Pickens Jr.), who Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Catherine are worried is drinking again; Meredith, Owen and Amelia. In a shocking turn of events, it’s Alex (Justin Chambers) who is named the interim chief.

As for Owen and Amelia, their hot hookup was put on hold by Leo’s crying, which briefly caused Owen to rethink everything … again. However, he eventually decided he’s ready for “the strings” of a relationship and they recommitted to one another.

Welcome to Ortho, Bitch

Dr. Link and Dr. Kim (Alex Landi) strutted into Grey Sloan like two men on a mission — and wasted no time getting to work. “Did someone ask for an Ortho God?” Link said before they started helping the biker who was hit by the car instead of Jackson and Maggie. (Sidenote: OC fans, don’t you wish Link casually said he used to work a bike shop in Orange County instead of Venice Beach?)

Sandcastles and Inspiration

After their wedding in the season 14 finale, Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex headed to their honeymoon. While Alex had no problem enjoying the sun, sand and drinks, Jo got inspired while building a sandcastle and headed back to the hotel room to write out her new cancer treatment plan. The only problem? When the newlyweds returned to Grey Sloan to pitch the idea to Meredith, she broke the news that there wasn’t enough money for a new fellowship, leaving Jo’s fate as a doctor up in the air as she had turned down her job offer in Boston.

However, after Bailey looked over Jo’s notes, she wrote a personal check to provide her with a fellowship. The only person who doesn’t win in this situation? Meredith, who is now out a “work wife.”

Tell Us: What did you think of the season 15 premiere of Grey’s? Are you mad Jackson finally discovered faith after April was gone? Did you miss Sarah Drew or Jessica Capshaw?

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!