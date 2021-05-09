Elon Musk and Grimes got the rare opportunity to work together on Saturday Night Live, and their Saturday, May 8, sketch had Twitter buzzing.

The courtroom skit saw Musk, 49, playing video game character Wario, the evil Mario, as he was on trial for Mario’s murder. Wario’s lawyer (Mikey Day) tried to prove his innocence.

As Wario, Musk put on a heavy Italian accent while he explained that he looked just like Mario, only with different colors and “fatter.” Wario accused Mario of having a drug problem, abusing mushrooms and cocaine.

Wario’s final defense tactic exposed Luigi (Kyle Mooney) as having an affair with Princess Peach, played by none other than Musk’s real-life girlfriend, singer Grimes, 33. “I hate for it to come out like this, but Luigi was sleeping with Princess Peach, Mario’s wife,” Wario said.

The couple denied it. “I never touch him under the overalls!” Grimes’ Princess Peach shouted. Explicit text messages confirmed otherwise, though.

The hilarious sketch had viewers cracking up on social media.

“Can’t tell if I’m high af or if I’m really seeing grimes dressed up as princess peach on snl rn,” one user tweeted in disbelief.

“GRIMES AS PEACH AND ELON AS WARIO IM CACKLING,” one Twitter user wrote.

“OMG I can’t believe Elon Musk actually dressed up as Wario for an #SNL skit,” another added.

“I was glad to see Grimes made a cameo. Loved her as Princess Peach,” a fan wrote.

Even Musk agreed with the fans. “Wario was my fav haha,” he shared via Twitter on Sunday, May 9.

Earlier in the show, Musk used his monologue to joke about his and Grimes’ son’s name, X AE A-Xii. “SNL is also a great way to learn something new about the host. For example, this is my son’s name,” he said as a graphic showed the unique moniker. “It’s pronounced ‘cat running across keyboard.'”

In May 2020, Grimes (who was born Claire Elise Boucher) explained her son’s name via Twitter, writing, “X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A = Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat).”

She added, “I think it sounds like the name of the main character in the story. I hope he vibes with that.”