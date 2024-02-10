Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has no doubt that Usher will put on a stellar performance at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 11.

“I’m looking forward to a great [show] ‘cause you know it’s not going to be just Usher,” Fieri, 56, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, February 9, at Shaq’s Fun House in Las Vegas. “Usher’s such a legend. You know he’s bringing, he’s got, like, an arsenal. You don’t know what’s going to happen!”

Fieri noted that he is rooting for a “great halftime show” since his beloved Las Vegas Raiders are not in the running to bring home the Lombardi Trophy. Super Bowl LVIII will see defending champs the Kansas City Chiefs play against the San Francisco 49ers at the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium in Sin City.

In the middle of the big game, Usher, 45, will perform a 15-minute set of his greatest hits.

“I would be a fool to not play ‘Yeah!’ let’s just start there,” Usher quipped to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, February 8 of his plans, referring to his 2004 collaboration with Lil Jon and Ludacris. “It would be foolish to make it all the way to Las Vegas, Jon is here, Luda’s here and not play ‘Yeah!’”

Rumors have also swirled that Alicia Keys could join Usher’s performance, though nothing has been confirmed. Fieri, meanwhile, joked that he would not be joining the R&B star on stage.

“I don’t know, not me! He’s not going to bring me out in the hot dog cart,” Fieri said on the red carpet Friday, which was located at The Wynn’s XS nightclub. “I’m looking forward to [it being] in my stadium. I’m a Raider, so it’s great to have it in Raider Nation, although we’re not performing this year. But it’s great.”

He continued, “It’s really time that Vegas gets its recognition for being the epicenter of sports, entertainment, great food, great parties, the whole deal.”

During Super Bowl weekend, Fieri will also bring his Flavortown to the stadium with a special tailgate.

“The guys at Cash App, they put together a booth, and I go and make Trash Can Nachos for them and give them to everybody,” Fieri told Us. “This is a free party. The Flavor Town Tailgate is a bomb, it’s off the chains!”

He further pointed out that his Trash Can Nachos are his Super Bowl party must-have, and the recipe is exclusively available here.

With reporting by Hannah Kahn