Deadpool & Wolverine narrowly missed out on another X-cellent cameo.

Halle Berry revealed in an interview with ComicBook that Blake Lively once approached her about reprising her role as X-Men favorite Storm (a.k.a. Ororo Munroe) but Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, didn’t follow up with her. (Reynolds also cowrote and coproduced the movie.)

“No,” Berry, 58, responded when asked if she was ever in talks to join the Marvel movie’s list of cameos.

“Blake asked me one time,” Berry told ComicBook at the premiere of her new Netflix movie, The Union, on Monday, August 12. “I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show, and she said, ‘Would you ever be in my husband’s movie as Storm?’ I said, ‘Yeah, if he asked me,’ but he never asked me.”

Berry played Storm in several X-Men movies alongside Hugh Jackman, who reprises his role as Wolverine in the new Marvel blockbuster.

The movie serves as something of a love letter to 20th Century Fox’s Marvel movies released between 2000 and 2019 — beginning with X-Men — and features cameos from other superheroes from the pre-Marvel Cinematic Universe era.

Chris Evans reprises his role as Johnny Storm/Human Torch from Fox’s 2005 Fantastic Four movie, Jennifer Garner reprises her role as Elektra from Daredevil, Wesley Snipes appears as Blade, and Dafne Keen appears as Laura/X-23 from Logan. Channing Tatum also makes a cameo as X-Men character Gambit, who he had long been attached to play in a movie before Disney acquired Fox and scrapped the project.

“This isn’t just Deadpool saying ‘Oh, Hello’ to the MCU. It’s Deadpool – and Hugh, Shawn [Levy, director] and me – saying farewell to a place and an era that literally made us,” Reynolds shared via Instagram in July. “We are forever grateful to the fun, weird, uneven and risky world of 20th Century Fox. It was our origin story and we wouldn’t trade it for anything. And thank you to Kevin Feige and Disney for allowing us to share it.”

Berry, meanwhile, has spoken of her desire to reprise her role as Storm in the past.

“I would absolutely return to it. It’s a beloved character,” the Oscar winner told Vanity Fair in 2021. “I loved playing Storm and people love Storm. So, I would absolutely, you know, if we could find a version that would make sense or a storyline that would make sense, I would absolutely do that, for sure.”