Jennifer Garner is detailing the grueling workout routine she followed to get “Marvel fit” for her cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In a video posted via Instagram on Monday, August 5, Garner, 52, showed followers just how much training went into preparing for her fight scene in the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led film. The Alias alum reprised her role as Elektra from 2003’s Daredevil in the newest installment of the Deadpool franchise. (Garner’s ex-husband Ben Affleck also starred as the titular character in the 2003 production.)

“Other than trying to convince my kids’ preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn’t picked up Elektra’s sais since 2004; I was fit, but not @marvel fit,” Garner began in a lengthy caption. “As this impossible dream became reality, my bestie and OG stunt double @shaunaduggins and I amped up our training, led by @bethjnicely at @thelimitfit 1x/day, plus whatever homework she assigned for a second workout.”

Noting that she boxed three times a week and did “lots and lots” of Peloton workouts, Garner continued, “We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies.”

In the compilation clip, Garner could also be seen swimming laps and doing water workouts, trampoline workouts, box-jumping and more.

The 13 Going on 30 star went on to thank Reynolds, 47, and director Shawn Levy for giving her and her character Elektra an ending, and couldn’t help but gush about sharing the screen with her “old pal” Jackman, 55, as well as Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum and Wesley Snipes, all of whom also reprised their Marvel roles for cameos in the movie.

“Shooting the fight was so fun, being there all together — truly like a dream,” Garner concluded. “I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them. Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does.”

Friends and followers were quick to express how awe-struck they were with Garner’s training and athleticism in the comments section of the post.

“You are such a f–king badass,” Olivia Wilde wrote, while her trainer Beth Nicely added, “You are the REAL DEAL @jennifer.garner. A true inspiration. Training you is the absolute BEST. I’m so proud of you!!!”

Reynolds also posted a tribute dedicated to Garner via Instagram on Monday.

“This @jennifer.garner person. She has a blackbelt in nice, but has inside her, an unblinking hurricane of vengeance™️,” he wrote. “I’ve worked with Jen twice now. She brings a completely different scope of skills to each movie but can’t hide one detail… I don’t care how talented someone is, you can’t hide humanity. She’s not only one of my favorite performers, she’s one of my favorite people. I love her and I will now and always, owe her one. Or five. What a baller. #ElektraForever.”

While Garner’s fight scene was impressive, the actress’ line in the movie proved to be one of the most memorable of the film.

In one scene, Deadpool – played by Reynolds – offers his condolences to former Marvel movie characters who hadn’t survived the wasteland world. When Daredevil is mentioned, Garner’s Elektra quickly responds, “It’s fine,” to him being gone.

“[Ben] was never on set and yet he gave us the character, and the real-life backstory certainly gave us one of the biggest laughs that we could ever get as far as the writing and mention of Daredevil, given that it’s Jen Garner playing Elektra,” Levy, 56, told host Josh Horowitz on Monday’s episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, noting that Garner approved the cheeky one-liner.

After Garner and Affleck starred in Daredevil together and fell in love on set, the pair wed in 2005. They called it quits after 13 years of marriage in 2018. Together they share three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The exes have remained amicable since their split, and Garner has been dating boyfriend John Miller since 2018. Affleck, meanwhile, famously reconnected with Jennifer Lopez in 2021, eloping in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.