Jennifer Garner had no qualms about delivering a cheeky one-liner about ex-husband Ben Affleck in Deadpool & Wolverine.

While speaking with Josh Horowitz on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast on Monday, August 5, director Shawn Levy shared all the behind-the-scenes secrets about the critically acclaimed Marvel film, including how Garner’s cameo and a few simple words delivered one of the most memorable lines in the film.

“[Ben] was never on set and yet he gave us the character, and the real-life backstory certainly gave us one of the biggest laughs that we could ever get as far as the writing and mention of Daredevil, given that it’s Jen Garner playing Elektra,” Levy, 56, said.

Garner, 52, reprised her role as Elektra in the new Deadpool film, which hit theaters on July 26. She and Affleck, 51, starred in 2003’s Daredevil together, in which Affleck portrayed the titular character.

In one scene, Deadpool – played by Ryan Reynolds – offered his condolences to former Marvel movie characters who hadn’t survived the wasteland world. When Daredevil was mentioned, Garner’s Elektra quickly responds, “It’s fine,” to him being gone.

After Levy was asked if they ran the line by Affleck ahead of time, the director revealed they went to Garner for approval.

“No, we vetted it with Jen,” Levy explained. “I later spoke with Ben because, as you know, the end credits have this tribute reel to the legacy of Marvel movies and so that gave us the occasion to speak to everyone, because we needed and wanted everyone’s permission. That joke, as far as I know, wasn’t vetted by Ben.”

After Garner and Affleck starred in Daredevil together and fell in love on set, the pair tied the knot in 2005 before calling it quits in 2018. Together they share three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The exes have remained amicable since their split, and Garner has been dating boyfriend John Miller since 2018. Affleck, meanwhile, famously reconnected with Jennifer Lopez in 2021.

Affleck and Lopez, 55, began dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of their ill-fated romantic comedy, Gigli. The couple got engaged that same year but called off their wedding days before the September 2003 event, later confirming in January 2004 they had split.

The duo got back together nearly 20 years after they first dated, and eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022. Despite rekindling their romance, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer and the Gone Girl star have been plagued with rumors about their marriage in recent months.

Amid their relationship woes, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Garner has “been really friendly” with Lopez as they navigate this rocky chapter of their union.

“She’s been helpful to J.Lo, and they’ve been relating to each other. Jennifer has been a surprising person for J.Lo to talk to,” the source told Us about Garner becoming an “unexpected ally” to Lopez.

Meanwhile, Garner has also “been supportive” of Affleck during his difficult time, the insider told Us, adding that Affleck is “prioritizing his well-being and their coparenting relationship.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.