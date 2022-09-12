Hannah Einbinder Is Us Weekly’s Most Electrifying TV Star of 2022

TV shows in 2022 have been full of spellbinding performances, but none as captivating as Hannah Einbinder in HBO Max’s Hacks — which is why she’s been named Us Weekly’s Most Electrifying TV Star of the Year.

“It is such an honor. I know there are many electrifying stars that grace the cover of Us so I feel that much more pleased to be included,” Einbinder, 26, exclusively told Us on Saturday, September 10. “It’s really great for me just because I definitely struggle with self-doubt at times like many artists and like many people. So, that sort of vote of confidence is really, really a nice thing.”

She continued: “I think [this honor] just means, like, stand out and surprising, which I certainly was surprised at my journey as an actor, my very short and new journey in this space. I think it’s a fun, shocking, new feeling.”

After getting her start in standup comedy, Einbinder eventually landed the role of young writer Ava Daniels on Hacks. The comedy series, which premiered on the streaming platform last year, has since been lauded for its TV accomplishment. The California native even earned an Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series nomination at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, which airs on NBC Monday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

“There are so many people around me within Hacks and within the [show’s] writers’ room and on set members of the crew who make me feel at ease every day when I go to work and that’s really helpful because when I’m left in my own devices, I can kind of get in my head about my work,” Einbinder told Us about working on the award-winning series. “I think there’s sort of the dichotomy for me between acting and standup [comedy]. I feel a lot more confident in [standup] just because of the years that I’ve spent, like, going up every night and developing my own material. And there’s something about writing for yourself that is a little more secure because you know the intent [and] how it’s meant to be done.”

Despite less pressure when she has gone up on stage with her own crafted material, the Emmy nominee has gotten “so lucky” to be surrounded by an “incredible, lovely [and] supportive” group to help lift her up.

Einbinder — who costars on Hacks with series lead Jean Smart — even noted that she felt like a “fish out of water” while filming season 1.

“It all kind of happened very quickly and I was just trying to like get through it and be passably good and just, like, not get fired and replaced,” the North Hollywood actress admitted to Us on Saturday. “But [filming] the second season, there was like a fan base and people who so lovingly reacted to receive the show.”

Einbinder added: “I think there’s just gonna be a different version of my journey with the show as the seasons progress and keep going. But the second season [in particular], I felt like I was in a better place just because of all of the really lovely outpouring of critical support and the fans who were into the show. I leaned on that a lot.”

For more on why Einbinder is Us Weekly’s Most Electrifying TV Star of 2022, watch the video above.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi