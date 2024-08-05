Henry Cavill addressed his Deadpool and Wolverine cameo with a joke about his oft-discussed facial hair.

“To be safe, I shaved the moustache off for this one. Just the moustache,” he captioned a photo of himself via Instagram as Cavillerine on Monday, August 5.

Cavill appeared in the new Marvel movie, which hit theaters on July 26, during a montage in which Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) hops through parallel universes trying to find a Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) that can save his universe. The bit is filled with comic book references and meta jokes with fans, including the casting of Cavill, who has often been a fan favorite in recasting discussions.

The British actor appeared with Wolverine’s trademark beard but no mustache — a piece of his facial hair that has brought on plenty of headlines over the years. Reshoots for 2016’s Justice League — in which he played the clean-faced Superman — were scheduled while he was shooting Mission: Impossible — Fallout, for which he had grown a mustache. The DC Comics adaptation had to use CGI to remove Cavill’s mustache in certain scenes of the 2016 film, and many Superman fans noticed the difference.

Related: Stars Who've Played Superheroes To the rescue! Some of Hollywood's biggest stars have donned tights and capes to save the day as beloved superheroes -- see celebs including Ben Affleck, Chris Evans, and Gwyneth Paltrow as superheroes!

Cavill announced last year that he was no longer playing the Man of Steel, and it was quickly rumored that he’d make a cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine. Despite whispers that he might show up, many fans were still shocked when Cavill briefly appeared.

Director Shawn Levy was pleased with the response — though he worries that fans didn’t hear the character’s name.

“The Cavillerine. It bumped me out at the premiere because no one even heard that line because they were cheering so loud when they see him turn around,” Levy, 56, said on the Monday, August 5, episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “So we’ve always called him the Cavillerine.”

Levy revealed many of the movie’s cameos — including Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner and Chris Evans, just to name a few — involved Reynolds reaching out personally before going through agents and managers.

Related: Every Blake Lively Reference in Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Wolverine In case you didn’t know Ryan Reynolds loves wife Blake Lively, he took every (adorable) opportunity he could to remind the world of that during Deadpool and Wolverine. (Spoiler Alert: Deadpool and Wolverine plot details ahead!) The first reference to Lively, 36, in the Marvel Studios film, which hit theaters Friday, July 26, came in […]

“That’s another example where Ryan and I are sitting there, writing. We literally pass the laptop back and forth between us, and I feel like maybe all of that stuff had gone down with DC early on during the writing,” Levy recalled. “We were like, ‘We got to do this. We want to see Cavill as the Cavillerine.’ And so, another text, another quick yes — boom, he was in.”

Cavill was very happy to play the role, Levy explained, but he did have some trouble after smoking the cigar for so many takes.

“He did enjoy that day, although I remember he was so committed — I mean he was jacked up and he had that disgusting cigar in his mouth for hours and he was fully in it,” Levy said. “I think he might have gotten sick to his stomach if memory serves. … But he was a trooper, and he was fabulous.”

Deadpool and Wolverine has earned more than $824 million worldwide after just two weekends in theaters, making it the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever.