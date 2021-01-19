Lizzie McGuire was never one to hold a grudge. Hilary Duff rocked Gucci Mickey Mouse sneakers after Disney+ canceled the Lizzie McGuire reboot.

“Mouse and I still friends,” the 33-year-old actress, who is pregnant with her third child, wrote alongside a snap of her shoes on Tuesday, January 19, via Instagram Stories.

Duff confirmed last month that the revival of the Disney Channel original series was no longer happening amid creative differences with the streaming service.

“I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2020. “I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to more in the amazing woman she would’ve been in the adventures we would have taken with her.”

Duff concluded with a reference to a song from the 2003 Lizzie McGuire Movie: “I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of.”

Lizzie McGuire also starred Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire), Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire), Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire), Adam Lamberg (Gordo) and Lalaine (Miranda) and ran for three seasons from 2001 to 2004. News broke in August 2019 that Duff had signed on to bring back the series, but not long after production began, original series creator Terri Minsky exited the show in January 2020. A Disney spokesperson subsequently confirmed that the show hit pause after filming two episodes.

Duff broke her silence on the drama in February 2020, telling her Instagram followers that she would be “ doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”

The “Why Not” songstress explained, “It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable. It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again.”

Duff currently stars on TV Land’s Younger, which is in the process of filming season 7 in New York City.