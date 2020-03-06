Anything can happen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — even with former first lady Hillary Clinton.

When Clinton, 72, joined Andy Cohen on the Thursday, March 5, episode, she came ready to deliver her very own Real Housewives tagline. When asked to share what it would be, she turned toward the camera as if she’d rehearsed it, ready to deliver it just like a housewife would.

“I’m neither as good or as bad as some people say,” she said. Cohen was excited with her response, saying, “Very good!”

The What Happened author came on the late-night show to promote her new docuseries, Hillary, now streaming on Hulu. During the interview, she partook in Cohen’s “Plead the Fifth” game and was asked to comment on Melania Trump‘s cyberbullying initiative. She simply noted that the first lady “should look closer to home.”

Later in the episode, Cohen asked what Clinton thought about Melania swatting President Donald Trump‘s hand away, as shown in multiple social media videos over the years. Clinton, however, wasn’t about to respond to that. “I am the last person to comment on anybody’s relationship,” the former Secretary of State said with a smile.

She appeared to be referencing her own tumultuous relationship with husband Bill Clinton, which is addressed in the documentary. The former president, 73, appears in the series and opens up about his 1995 affair with Monica Lewinsky and how he told his family.

“I went and sat on the bed and talked to her. I told her exactly what happened, when it happened,” he says. “We all bring our baggage to life and do things we shouldn’t do and it was awful what I did. Everybody’s life has pressures and disappointments and terrors, fears of whatever, things I did to manage my anxieties for years … I’m a different – totally different person than I was.”

The former Arkansas governor completely owns up to the “awful” situation and the consequences it had.

“What I did was bad, but it wasn’t like I thought, ‘Let’s see, how can I think about the most stupid thing I could possibly do, and do it?’ It’s just not a defense. It’s an explanation. It’s — it was awful,” he says in the special. “I feel terrible about the fact that Monica Lewinsky’s life was defined by it, unfairly, I think. You know, over the years, I’ve watched her try to get a normal life back again. But you’ve gotta decide how to define ‘normal.'”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Hillary is now streaming on Hulu.