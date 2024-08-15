Sean Evans is revealing the time that Hot Ones got too hot for him to handle.

Evans, 38, has welcomed hundreds of A-list celebrities such as Ariana Grande and Chris Hemsworth on his talk show, which features guests answering questions while eating chicken wings covered in increasingly spicier hot sauce.

In a turn of events, Evans found himself in the hot seat on Wednesday, August 14, when he appeared as a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. When asked whether there was ever a question he regrets asking, Evans recalled one particular moment he’ll never forget.

“Steve-O, in the middle of a shoot, once took a bottle and shoved it up his butt and went, ‘No hands,’” Evans told Andy Cohen of filming a December 2023 holiday special with the Jackass star. “I’m not sure if it was a question that I regret, but I do regret having to have witnessed that.”

“Wow. Oh, my God,” responded a shocked Cohen.

Steve-O appeared twice on Hot Ones in 2017 and 2021 before returning for his third hot wings showdown last December. At the end of the episode, Evans awarded Steve-O a golden trophy shaped like a hot sauce bottle to commemorate his third time taking the challenge.

Steve-O then proceeded to stand up and drop his pants, as he explained, “I’ve always said if I ever were to win an Oscar, that I would want to shove it up my butt as I accepted it on stage.”

“But let’s be honest, I’m not gonna fit an Oscar up there — it’d never get past the shoulders. But this…” he added as he lubed up the award and made good on his promise, much to Evans’ shock.

During his WWHL appearance, Evans also shared what it was like recording a recent episode with Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

According to Evans, Reynolds dodged the show for “years” before finally agreeing to partake.

“I’m walking around just looking for a bathroom. … All of a sudden, behind me, I hear, ‘I’ve been avoiding this mother-effer for years.’ And I turn around, it’s just Ryan Reynolds walking towards me with a big smile on his face,” said Evans. “From that moment I knew it’d be a good episode.”