‘House of Cards’ Declares ‘Reign of the Middle-Aged White Man Is Over’

Taking charge. Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood has a take-no-prisoners attitude in a new teaser for the sixth and final season of House of Cards.

Wright takes center stage in the clip, in which her character at one point declares, “The reign of the middle-aged white man is over.”

Meanwhile, Claire also addresses a crowd of soldiers about her husband Frank Underwood’s (Kevin Spacey) death. “My first 100 days as president have been difficult,” she says. “I lost my husband. We were about to celebrate 30 years together. Here’s the thing: Whatever Francis told you the last five years, don’t believe a word of it. It’s going to be different for you and me.”

As shots are fired at her car an unidentified voice notes, “We’ve got to get this woman out of there.” Claire insists: “I’m not going to be told what to do anymore.”

Earlier this month, another teaser revealed that Spacey’s character would be killed off in the Netflix series’ final season. The actor, 59, was fired in November 2017 after being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people, though he has denied the allegations. He entered a sex rehab facility in Arizona that same month.

Wright spoke out about Spacey in an interview with PorterEdit published in August. “I don’t know how to comment on that,” the 52-year-old actress said when asked if her former costar deserved a second chance, before adding: “I believe every human being has the ability to reform. Has the ability to reform. In that sense, second chances, or whatever you are going to call it – absolutely, I believe in that. It’s called growth.”

House of Cards returns to Netflix on Friday, November 2.

