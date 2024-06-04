The CW’s All American found a way to pay tribute to Kamar de los Reyes as his character was written off the show following the actor’s death.

After the sports drama’s 100th episode, All American picked back up on Monday, June 3, by offering an update on de los Reyes’ character, Coach Montes. De los Reyes joined the cast in season 4 as Coastal California’s coach but stepped back from the show amid a cancer battle. De los Reyes ultimately only appeared in the season 6 premiere because that was all he was able to film before his death.

Monday’s episode wrapped up Coach Montes’ story line by revealing he was taking a job with the NFL. Asher (Cody Christian) avoided Coach Montes as a way of not having to say goodbye. However, after Asher received a parting gift from Coach Montes via his wife, he called him up and said a proper goodbye to his boss, mentor and friend. (The episode also featured a tribute card at the end of the episode in honor of de los Reyes.)

Earlier this year, Christian, 29, opened up about grieving de los Reyes after working so closely with him.

“It was such a blessing and I’m saying that as an understatement because I really connected with this man on a personal level,” Christian exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “When I was going through some dark times in my life — outside of this profession and outside of this job. He was a real man and a real mentor to me at a time that I desperately needed it.”

Christian said he formed a real bond with de los Reyes over the years, adding, “So my connection with him was very real and very strong. And having the opportunity to work with him over the years, like I said, was a blessing. But even more so having the opportunity to work with him one last time.”

The actor admitted sharing the screen with de los Reyes amid his health battle was “one of the hardest things” for him.

“That was definitely probably one of the hardest things that I’ve ever done in my career and in my life. Because it was the first time ever that [my] real life penetrated art and that very rarely happens. But I understood the weight of it at the time,” Christian continued. “I was kind of caught up on the situation as soon as we came back to filming, and he expressed to me his need and desire to want to be on set. It just made everything so much more special. All the scenes that I have with him before he unfortunately passed, that’s something that I’m going to hold for a lifetime and cherish forever.”

Christian concluded: “And I got the last dance, so to speak. So it was a very big moment. This season means a lot to me. I think the direction in which Asher is heading, especially post that there really hasn’t been a day or an episode that I haven’t thought about it. So he’s definitely very much present still. And of course he would be. He was a force to be reckoned with.”

De los Reyes died at age 56 in December 2023 following a brief cancer battle. He is survived by wife Sherri Saum, who he married in 2007 and costarred with on One Life to Live. They shared 9-year-old twins John and Michael, and de los Reyes was also father to son Caylen, 26, from a prior relationship. He is also survived by his parents, mom Matilde and dad Walfredo, and four siblings, brothers Daniel and Walfredo Jr. and sisters Lily and Ilde.

De los Reyes is notable for his roles on Sleepy Hollow and The Rookie. He also played Menendez in several Call of Duty video games alongside his longest role on One Life to Live as cop Antonio Vega.

All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll issued a statement after news broke about De los Reyes’ passing.

“We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Kamar,” Carroll said in a statement to Deadline in December 2023. “He was such a beloved member of our All American family. He brought so much love, light and joy to the set every day, even during his final days. We are so grateful for every moment he spent with us. Our hearts and sincere condolences are with Sherri, Caylen, Michael, John and the rest of Kamar’s family. Thank you for sharing him so generously with us and with the rest of the world. He truly was a gift. One we will cherish forever.”