Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Captain Sandy Yawn revealed exactly what led to the squashing of her feud with Hannah Ferrier.

During the Monday, July 29, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Sandy, 59, was asked how she ultimately worked out her issues with Hannah, 37.

“A lot of misunderstandings that were understood,” the captain said about why she and Hannah were at odds for years. “Hannah’s a great person and we’re in a great space.”

Sandy recently crossed paths with Hannah’s loved ones as well, adding, “It was wonderful and I met her husband, Josh [Roberts]. It was lovely and I went to her house and we hung out.”

After host Andy Cohen asked for clarification on how she got in contact with Hannah, Sandy gave credit to Below Deck Mediterranean executive producer Nadine Rajabi.

“I went to Australia for press and I said I would love to see Hannah. Nadine reached out to Hannah and she said she’d like to see me and we had a great talk,” Sandy recalled about the chain of events. “It was really healing.”

Last month, Sandy shocked Bravo fans when she confirmed her reconciliation with Hannah. “A lot of people think [I don’t like her]. But I don’t not like anyone,” Sandy noted during an interview with Australian radio hosts Ricki-Lee and Tim Joel. “Honestly. I like Hannah. I actually care about Hannah. She knows that. I hope she’s listening because I do care about Hannah.”

Sandy and Hannah faced major ups and downs when they worked together for three seasons on Below Deck Med. Hannah was eventually fired during season 5 after bosun Malia White reported her for having Valium and a CBD vape pen in her cabin. The chief stew was let go from her position on the boat despite claiming that she had a prescription for the anti-anxiety medication.

Following fan backlash, Sandy defended her decision to fire Hannah. “When the trust level is broken for me as a captain, I’m not taking anybody to sea,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2021. “People [tried] to take my license over the years, really, because of things that happen [with the] crew.”

Hannah, however, claimed she had problems with Sandy for years prior.

“The way things can be edited — it was probably edited in a way where it looks like we were better than we were for the years before that we filmed together,” she alleged on the “Kyle & Jackie O Show” podcast in January 2022. “We weren’t friendly at all. It was every season sitting down with production going, ‘How can we get these two working together where it’s an environment where they can [coexist]?'”

Hannah added: “What had happened is she had watched the show before she came on, and she made her decision about me on a few things that had happened. I think it was, like, about 45 seconds from our first introduction, they had to stop production and be like, ‘Sandy, you can’t talk to her like that.’ Like, straight off the bat.”

Sandy repeatedly told Us that she was very interested in fixing her issues with Hannah before their offscreen reunion.

“Hannah doesn’t want any part of me. I feel I’m happy for her in everything that she’s doing. Honestly — I’ve never had a feeling of hate. It doesn’t live in my heart,” she told Us in July 2022. “I wish her well, and for some reason she blames me, but you know what? I’m sorry. I’m not gonna risk my career for anybody. I wish her well.”

Sandy claimed she made several attempts to get in contact with Hannah, adding, “If Hannah ever opened the door, of course. We’ve had great conversations in the past. Hannah used to come to my cabin often and I would hear a lot of her stories. So, there was a relationship there. But what can I do? I’m living my life. She’s living hers.”