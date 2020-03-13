Holt’s going to be a godfather! Brooklyn Nine-Nine addressed Melissa Fumero’s real-life pregnancy during the Thursday, March 12, episode by delivering a sweet twist for Jake and Amy.

Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Fumero) struggled to conceive for months before starting fertility treatments. After suffering from some strange side effects, Amy discovered she was finally pregnant, much to Jake’s delight.

The mom-to-be previously feared she was pregnant during the season 7 premiere. Once the results came back negative, she and Jake decided to try for a baby instead of waiting.

Amy and Jake debated the possibility of having children in season 6, leaving fans to wonder if the couple would ever become parents. Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) moderated their discussion, in which Amy took the pro side and Jake addressed the cons. Jake admitted he was scared to become a father but agreed they would try when they were both ready.

Later in the season, Amy tricked Jake into thinking she was pregnant during the annual precinct heist. “I just found out,” she lied. “It’s a girl.” The duo then got into a hilarious screaming match about the ordeal.

Fumero, 37, announced her second pregnancy in November 2019. She and husband David Fumero are also parents of son Enzo, 3.

“Oh yeah, I’m hella pregnant,” she captioned an Instagram selfie featuring her baby bump. “To be honest, I haven’t felt like posting about it because this pregnancy has been way harder and… I don’t feel cute? But yesterday I got a really intense massage, an awesome chiropractic adjustment, and my hair feels thicker… so I feel a little bit cute today. #herewegoagain #babynumerodos.”

Melissa gave birth to son Axel on February 14. “Welcome to the world Axel,” she gushed on Instagram. “You have made Valentine’s Day my new favorite holiday!”

The actress was pregnant with her first child while filming season 3 of the Fox-turned-NBC sitcom. Instead of writing the development into the story, Melissa hid her growing belly throughout production. She later pretended to be pregnant to pull off a sting operation. Jake and Amy were newly dating at the time.

The One Life to Live alum revealed in May 2019 that news of her first baby was not expected. “So we got a surprise pregnancy that weirdly timed out brilliantly where my due date was two weeks after we’re supposed to wrap Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “So we felt like, ‘OK, this is meant to be. This feels very serendipitous.’ We were, after we got over our initial shock, we were very, very excited.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs on NBC Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.