Olivia Rodrigo fans are convinced that her song “So American,” which was included as a bonus track on her Guts (Spilled) deluxe album, offers more insight into her rumored relationship with Louis Partridge.

“And he laughs at all my jokes / And he says I’m so American / Oh God, it’s just not fair of him / To make me feel this much,” Rodrigo, 21, sings on the song, released on Friday, March 22. “I’d go anywhere he goes / And he says I’m so American /Oh God, I’m gonna marry him / If he keeps this s–t up.”

Not only is this track giving Taylor Swift “London Boy” vibes but it appears to allude to Rodrigo’s relationship with someone from across the pond. Partridge, 20, is very much from London.

Rodrigo also declare that she “might just be” in love at one point in the song, she also alludes to the romance being a newer one.

“I apologize if it’s a little too much, just a little too soon / But if the conversation ever were to come up,” Rodrigo sings on the song’s bridge. “I don’t wanna assume this stuff / But ain’t it wrong? / I think I’m in love.”

Rodrigo’s rumored relationship with Partridge started last fall. Various outlets published photos of the duo sharing a kiss in December 2023, confirming the romance. In the months that followed, eagle-eyed fans have spotted Partridge in the crowd as Rodrigo takes the stage in various cities on her Guts World Tour.

When asked about his dating life earlier this month, Partridge played coy.

“Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye,” the Enola Holmes actor shared in a British Vogue profile published on Sunday, March 17. “There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case.”

Rodrigo, for her part, still hasn’t spoken publicly about the rumors — and from what Partridge said, it seems like neither of them will.

“If there’s a load of people nattering in a room about you, you can choose to put your ear to the door to hear what they say or not,” he told British Vogue. “I think you’re probably better off not letting curiosity get the better of you.”