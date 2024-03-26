Jack Antonoff prefers to keep details about Taylor Swift’s new album a shrouded mystery.

The musician, 39, abruptly ended a recent interview with Dutch news outlet NRC after he was questioned about his involvement in Swift’s upcoming 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“You know I don’t talk about that,” he told the outlet. “If you’re looking for clickbait, you’ve come to the wrong place. Thank you for this conversation.” The post stated that Antonoff hung up the call after sharing his response.

While Antonoff has not explicitly stated whether or not he worked with Swift, 34, on her latest project, the Los Angeles Times seemingly confirmed his involvement in an interview published last month. The outlet wrote that he had “completed” work on TTPD but stayed “mum” when asked about the album.

Antonoff has been a longtime collaborator of Swift’s since they first joined forces for her 2014 album, 1989. In addition to collaborating on her subsequent five albums — Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights — the producer also worked on the first four of her rerecorded albums, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Swift announced TTPD on stage at the 2024 Grammys last month, at which she took home two awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. In addition to the Album of the Year win, Antonoff also received the award for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

“[The way I can celebrate] is by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th,” she revealed during her Best Pop Vocal Album acceptance speech. “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department and I’m going to go post the cover right now backstage.”

Although fans have to wait until April to hear the singer’s new music, Swifites have been hard at work creating theories about the album and hunting for Easter eggs in its track list and announced bonus versions.

Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, previously teased the “unbelievable” album in a February press conference ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, stating, “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

TTPD will feature collabs with artists such as Post Malone and Florence + the Machine. The album has been kept under wraps so much that Malone, 28, revealed he hasn’t heard the finished version of his and Swift’s track “Fortnight” yet. “I can’t wait to hear it,” Zane Lowe stated in an Apple Music 1 interview last month, to which Malone replied, “Oh, me too.”

Swift shared her excitement for the album in an Apple Music voice note earlier this month, stating, “Hi, Apple Music, it’s Taylor. Thank you for pre-adding The Tortured Poets Department. I’m really proud to be able to share it with you on April 19th. I can’t wait for you to hear it!”