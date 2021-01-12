Is reality TV in Jana Kramer‘s future? It’s definitely a possibility. In July 2020, the actress, 37, revealed that she and husband Mike Caussin had “auditioned” for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, she never heard back.

“I never heard anything. I mean, once Teddi [Mellencamp] got let go, that was pretty much [it], because I was going to come on as her friend,” the One Tree Hill alum told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, January 11, while promoting her One Brick wine brand’s launch said. “I feel so bad for Teddi because I love Teddi. I didn’t know all the drama that went down but I do love her.”

In September 2020, Mellencamp, 39, was cut from RHOBH after starring on seasons 8, 9 and 10.

“I don’t want to bore you but I figured I got to give you a little update on what’s going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. I could give you the standard response of ‘Oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best …’ Nah, I’m not gonna do that. That’s not who I am,” she later revealed via Instagram after rumors that she was fired from the show. “Of course, when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without, you know, the show.

She noted, “That being said, I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, All In.”

Although Kramer wasn’t chosen to be part of the Housewives franchise, she admitted to Us that it’s probably a good thing. “I would get swallowed up alive on one of those shows. I care too much about what people think. It would be bad,” the Good Fight author said. “I wasn’t a sorority girl for a reason, so I don’t think I could ever do it.”

That said, the “I Got the Boy” singer would be up for doing “a docuseries” with her family. The musician shares daughter Jolie, 4, and son Jace, 2, with her husband, 33, and they have actually talked about doing their own show. “We put a sizzle together about a year ago,” she told Us. “We’ll see. No bites yet, but we have definitely talked about it.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi