Story time just became even more fun thanks to Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce.

As excitement builds for the release of The Kelce Brothers: A Little Golden Book Biography, Us Weekly has an exclusive sneak peek at what readers of all ages will enjoy when the book is officially released on October 15.

Young kids will experience a page-turner when they get a preview into Travis’ love story with singer Taylor Swift.

“In 2023, Travis started dating singer-songwriter Taylor Swift,” an excerpt from the book states. “Their fans loved seeing Taylor cheering at Travis’s games alongside his friends and family.”

One game worth highlighting is the 2024 Super Bowl, when Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs were able to beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. As the book tells readers, “Taylor was there to help him celebrate his third championship win!”

Not to be outdone, Jason’s love story with his wife, Kylie Kelce, also gets highlighted in the story.

“Jason loves playing football, but the biggest joy of his life is his family,” an excerpt reads. “He and his wife, Kylie, have been married since 2018. They have three daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett. The girls love watching their dad play football and cheering him on. They also cheer for their uncle Travis — when he’s not playing against their dad!”

This NFL season, however, will look and feel a little different for Jason. Instead of playing on the football field with his Philadelphia Eagles teammates, the former NFL center has opted to enjoy retirement life and begin his second act as a sports broadcaster.

In The Kelce Brothers, fans will be able to take a trip down memory lane and relive some of Jason’s biggest moments on the football field.

“In 2023, Jason and Travis made NFL history by becoming the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl!” the book states. “Mama Kelce wore a special Chiefs and Eagles jersey to support both sons. And she baked them cookies, just like she did when they were kids.”

Speaking of Mama Kelce, Donna Kelce also received a special shout-out in the family-friendly read.

In the book written by Apple Jordan, illustrator Macky Pamintuan showcases a younger Travis and Jason gathered around a table enjoying Donna’s cooking.

“Raising two athletes wasn’t easy,” the book states. “There was equipment to buy and schedules to keep track of, but Donna and Ed made it work. Often, one parent would see Jason play while the other would go watch Travis. And they always had to have a fridge full of food because the boys would eat a lot. Sometimes, they would each have an entire chicken as a snack!”

Throughout the book, The Kelce Brothers will continue to chronicle Jason and Travis’ unbreakable sibling bond and their rise in the NFL. Readers will follow along on their journey from childhood siblings in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, to being drafted into the sport they love so much.

The Kelce Brothers is available for preorder now before its official release on October 15.

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp