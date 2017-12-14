Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry are not together, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to like seeing this! When the couples are given a “hall pass” on the Friday, December 15, episode of Marriage Boot Camp, Javi gets pretty cozy to a mystery girl.

“The women would not be happy if they see what we’re doing tonight,” Javi says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. Regardless, that doesn’t stop him from grinding on a girl in the club.

“I feel bad because I do have feelings for Kail still, so I don’t know if I’m doing the right thing,” the 25-year-old reality star says during the clip, while leading the girl onto the group’s limo bus where they can be alone. While there, she gives him a lap dance … then he gives her one!

DeAandre Perry, who is trying to make his relationship with Mehgan James work, is also enjoying his night out and even asks for one girl’s number and kisses her on the cheek at the end of the night.

“During a wild night on the town, one thing leads to another and a booze-fueled disaster strikes the house,” the episode’s official description teases, so it’s safe to say that this night won’t end well for everyone.

While Javi and Kail are coparenting their 4-year-old son Lincoln, they’re not on the best of terms.

“Javi and I got to a really good place by early Fall and it’s unfortunate that things have changed so much to the degree that it’s affecting our ability to coparent,” the Pride Over Pity author revealed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 12. “However, I’m not going to let this stop me. I’ll continue to be respectful to the father of my child and keep working at my career, and that includes my writing. Writing has been keeping me busy and focused and I’m anxious to get these upcoming books out.”

Us broke the news earlier this month that the pair was cancelling their tell-all series, He Said, She Said, which they had planned to release together.

“I wanted to keep our coparenting relationship intact and didn’t want to make any significant others uncomfortable,” Kail told Us on December 8. “We would have had to spend time together for promos and book tour, but we are not in a place to do that right now.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!