Not interested? If a virtual Vanderpump Rules reunion were to take place, fans shouldn’t expect to see Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright participating.

“I would be so frustrated because I have a lot to say,” Jax, 40, admitted in a joint interview with Brittany, 31, for Daily Mail TV on Monday, April 13. “So, I would feel like I wouldn’t be able to get what I had to say out.”

Brittany, for her part, noted that it “would be so easy to just walk out” during a reunion special if tension emerged. “Everybody gets up and storms off when they’re mad. ‘I would be like, ‘Bye,’ and just turn off the stream,” she shared.

Vanderpump Rules’ 8th season kicked off in January. The Bravo series’ cast was scheduled to film a reunion special on April 3, but the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the plans.

Despite expressing a lack of interest in appearing in a virtual reunion show, Jax said how much he missed his castmates and how he looks forward to seeing them after the quarantine period is over. “We are all going to get together. We are going to rent a bar somewhere and all get s–t-faced together,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, Brittany shared how the couple — who tied the knot in June 2019 — have been holding up while isolating at home together. “We get a little stir-crazy, of course,” she explained. “It’s like every other day and there’s something, you know, it’s like you can’t handle it anymore and then the next day you’re fine, you know?”

Vanderpump Rules is among a long list of shows, films and concert events that have faced delays amid the coronavirus pandemic. HBO Max announced that it has postponed its scheduled Friends reunion special, while Saturday Night Live planned to indefinitely delay the remainder of its current season before airing a remote episode on Saturday, April 11.

Talks shows including Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, The Wendy Williams Show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show have abandoned their studio audiences and filmed remote episodes from home. Shania Twain, Niall Horan, Justin Bieber and many more artists have pushed back the start of their respective tours.

