Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor thinks actor James Van Der Beek snubbed Tom Schwartz at a recent fan convention.

During the Thursday, March 14, episode of the “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” podcast, Taylor, 44, told cohost and estranged wife Brittany Cartwright and guest Kristen Doute that Schwartz, 41, was looking forward to meeting Van Der Beek, 47, at Lexington Comic & Toy Con in Kentucky earlier this month.

“[That’s] his idol. He loves James Van Der Beek so much,” Taylor said, noting that he called Schwartz three times the night before the convention to remind him to bring his “Mox” jersey from Varsity Blues. (Van Der Beek portrayed Jonathan “Mox” Moxon in the 1999 film.)

When Schwartz went over to introduce himself to the actor, Taylor claimed that Van Der Beek “wasn’t nice to Tom” who was “so excited” to meet him.

“[Schwartz] said the autograph session went fine. I just don’t think he was really as nice as he could’ve been,” Taylor said. “I wasn’t happy. He could’ve been a little nicer.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Van Der Beek for comment.

When Cartwright, 35, asked for more details, Taylor suggested that Van Der Beek could’ve put more effort into connecting with fans.

“We were the only ones in front of our tables, engaging, taking hugs [and] pictures,” Taylor claimed.

Doute, 41, chimed in to say: “He was probably nice, he just wasn’t, like, enthusiastic.”

Cartwright was also reluctant to judge the Dawson’s Creek alum too harshly.

“You never know what somebody’s going through,” she said. “I don’t like ever saying that because there’s been times whenever I’m rushing through an airport and I can’t, like, spend all that time talking to somebody like I normally would, and then I don’t want them to think I’m mean.”

Taylor then pointed out that the purpose of conventions is to take the time to chat with fans.

“You’re there to take pictures, we’re not at the airport,” he said. “We’re there to sit there to take pictures, it is our job.”

Cartwright didn’t argue with that, and noted that their group received praise for being exceptionally friendly.

“A lot of people came [up] and said we were the nicest booth there,” she said.

Taylor, Cartwright and Doute all star in the upcoming Vanderpump Rules spinoff The Valley, which debuts on Tuesday, March 19. The premiere comes less than a month after Taylor and Cartwright confirmed during a February episode of their podcast that they are “taking time apart” from their marriage.

“With all the speculation online and stories running rampant, I wanted to be transparent with you. Yes, marriages are very hard and I had a particularly rough year,” Cartwright shared. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.”

Cartwright, who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Taylor, added that the split announcement is “not a publicity stunt” for their new reality show.

“We filmed The Valley months ago — months and months and months ago,” she said. “And we’re super excited for this to come out and there’s been so many changes that have happened in every single couple’s lives — every single couple on the show. I just want to make that very clear: no publicity stunts here.”

The trailer for the series hints at problems in the duo’s marriage as Cartwright confesses to friends that she and Taylor “don’t have sex ever.” Elsewhere in the teaser, the pair have opposing stances on expanding their family.

The Valley premieres on Bravo Tuesday, March 19, at 10:30 p.m. ET.