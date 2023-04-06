A Shah-mazing idea. Jen Shah is staging a play with her fellow prison inmates at FPC Bryan in Texas — and it has the perfect title.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, is developing a production called The Real Housewives of Bryan, according to her manager, Chris Giovanni. In a Thursday, April 6, interview with TMZ, the rep said the play revolves around the “real-life housewives” residing at the prison camp, which is about two hours northeast of Austin.

Giovanni went on to say that the play is still in its “early phases,” as the Bravo personality is taking some time to help her stars learn how to read and write. In true Housewives fashion, however, the personalities in the play will be “cranked up to 11.”

In addition to developing her theater production, Shah has been working in the prison’s educational department and library. Giovanni added that his client has been working out every day and maintaining her Muslim faith.

The Utah native surrendered herself to FPC Bryan in February after she was sentenced to 78 months for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Last month, her release date was moved up to August 30, 2028, meaning her sentence has been reduced to 66 months.

“I have spoken with my client Jen Shah over the phone this week — she is doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole,” Giovanni told Us Weekly in a statement in March. “She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her.”

Shah was arrested in March 2021 and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. She initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, but after she changed her plea in July 2022, the money laundering charge was dropped.

In addition to her incarceration, Shah’s sentence — which also includes five years of supervised release — requires the reality star to pay $6,645,251 in restitution and forfeit $6,500,000 as well as 30 luxury items and 78 counterfeit luxury items.

Shortly after entering FPC Bryan, the former marketing pro shared diary entries about her experience. “I keep thinking this is insane, completely ridiculous. Why am I here? I mean, I know why I’m here, but this just feels like someone like me doesn’t belong here. I’ve never been in trouble before,” she recalled in one entry. “Then I instantly stop myself from going down this self-destructive path of thinking. I am here because of my bad decisions. I am here because I did this to myself and there is no one to blame but me.”

She also reflected on how difficult it was to say goodbye to her husband, Sharrieff Shah, and son Omar, 19, who accompanied her when she surrendered. (The couple also share son Sharrieff Jr., 29.)

“I wanted to remember his embrace, his smell, his touch,” Jen wrote of Sharrieff Sr., 52. “I held his face in both of my hands. As I looked into his eyes, tears streaming down my face, I told him he is the love of my life and I love him more than anything.”