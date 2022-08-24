No more MTV drama for this mama. While former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that she recently turned down an offer from the network — the North Carolina native has another “major network” deal in the works.

After TMZ reported on Tuesday, August 23, that the reality star declined to return to the franchise, Evans, 30, exclusively spoke with Us about the reason she decided to reject MTV’s new offer.

“I ALONE decided to decline the terms within the agreement to pursue and further other career choices,” she emphasized to Us on Wednesday, August 24. “Based on the terms, it would have not aligned with my current opportunities.”

Evans, who was fired from the series in 2019, added that she has “no hard feelings” toward MTV or her former costars and the other women on the franchise. “I appreciate MTV and the producers for including me,” the mom of three told Us, sending “nothing but great vibes to the girls.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum’s manager, August Keen, offered further insight into MTV’s offer and Evans’ decision to decline the opportunity.

“[Evans’ husband] David [Eason] was not going to be involved in MTV’s spinoff,” Keen revealed to Us, adding, ”It was about the exclusivity. We can’t be exclusive to MTV. She’s doing other things. It’s just a business thing, it’s nothing personal. She got along great with the producers.”

However, Evans — who shares 13-year-old son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, 8-year-old son Kaiser with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith and 5-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason — has plenty to look forward to when it comes to her reality career.

“She has a new dynamic series in development, keeping the concept under wraps for now,” Keen told Us, adding that they’re “keeping the concept [of her new show] under wraps” for now “because it’s not what people think it is.”

The show — which Keen revealed will be on a “major network” — is “not another Teen Mom show — we’re not going in that route.”

Still, viewers who miss Evans as a part of the Teen Mom franchise will have one more opportunity to see her on MTV — in an upcoming appearance on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

The MTV alum appeared in the August 15 trailer for the latest spinoff of the series, which will premiere on the network on Tuesday, September 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

“Did they film me? Yes, I signed an agreement to film,” Evans shared on YouTube in May about her cameo on the show, which appears to take place at Briana DeJesus’ legal victory party in Florida.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

