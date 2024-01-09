Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Golden Globes smooch had lots of people talking — including Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb.

“They posted this … It looks like they’re in a closet of some sort,” Kotb, 59, said during the Monday, January 8, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna. “Doesn’t it? What are those boxes?”

Bush Hager, 42, joked, “They’re definitely backstage, or, like, at a FedEx store.”

After attending the awards show on Sunday, January 7, Gomez, 31, shared a sweet snap kissing Blanco, 35. In the pic, Gomez sat on her boyfriend’s lap while he wrapped a hand around her waist — and several cardboard boxes and paper bags were visible in the background. “I won,” Gomez wrote in the caption via Instagram.

“OK, that’s a good smooch,” Kotb said, before exclaiming “Aww” when reading Gomez’s caption.

Gomez arrived solo to the awards show and wowed in a red Armani Privé dress with a cutout bodice, asymmetrical hemline and black floral details. She paired the look with a slicked-back bun, diamond jewelry and matching red pumps. (She was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for her role in Only Murders in the Building.)

While fans were hoping Gomez and Blanco would make their red carpet debut on Sunday, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has provided glimpses of the pair’s relationship since she confirmed their romance last month.

After Gomez shared an Instagram Story of herself with a mystery man in December 2023, fans were quick to identify him as Blanco, who helped produce her songs “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em With Kindness.” They also collaborated on her most recent track “Single Soon.”

Later that same month, Gomez clarified their relationship timeline while replying to a fans’ reaction to their romance.

“If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol — it should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans,” the fan wrote, to which Gomez replied in a since-deleted comment, “Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die.”

In a series of since-deleted Instagram comments, Gomez gushed about her relationship with Blanco. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

While the news of Gomez and Blanco’s relationship came as a surprise to fans, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023 that the couple have already “passed the early trial stage” in their relationship. The insider added that “Selena says he dotes on her like a princess,” and that “she’s head over heels.”

“She’s all in and happy to be shouting her love from the rooftops,” the source said.