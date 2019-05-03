A moment like this! Jenna Dewan’s career in Hollywood kicked off when she went on tour with Janet Jackson in 2001, but the professional dancer had to pay her dues to make it big in the entertainment industry.

Dewan, 38, took fans on a trip down memory lane when she shared a picture that showed her performing with Kelly Clarkson, who was a newcomer at the time, in a less-than glamorous location. “tbt to dancing with @kellyclarkson at a Walmart parking lot in Texas,” the Step Up actress captioned the throwback picture via Instagram on Thursday, May 2. “I will never forget quick changing in the break room amongst all the employees, and running through the aisles to make it back on stage in time.”

Although the performance was a far cry from what Clarkson, now 37, and Dewan are used to today, the Resident actress looks back on it with nothing but fond memories. “To this day, Kelly is one of THE nicest and best i have met in this business,” she gushed. “Ps- shout out to my step dad for finding and sending along this gem today.”

The former World of Dance host told a fan that they were performing to the American Idol winner’s song “Miss Independent.”

Dancing With the Stars pro Allison Holker loved the throwback and commented, “OH MY GOSH.” Riverdale actress Mädchen Amick, who was a dancer when she was younger, added, “Yassss. Love a Queen who puts the work in to earn her crown.”

Dewan’s dedication to dance helped her land her breakout role in 2006’s Step Up, where she met Channing Tatum. The pair — who share 5-year-old daughter Everly — got married in July 2009, but announced their split in April 2018. Six months later, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the former Witches of East End star is dating Tony winner Steve Kazee.

Us also broke the news that Tatum, 39, moved on with British singer Jessie J. “Thank you for just being you,” he wrote on Instagram in March to celebrate the 31-year-old songstress’ birthday. “You are so very special.”

