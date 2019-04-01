April Fools? Jennifer Garner revealed she wrote her first book, a memoir titled Bless Your Heart, but the date of the announcement has some people questioning its validity.

“I’m thrilled and finally able to share with all of you—I’ve written a book! This whole process has been humbling and illuminating, taking me deep into places I didn’t even know I could go,” Garner, 46, captioned an Instagram video on Monday, April 1. “Thank you to every one who helped bring these stories to life and held my hand along the way. The time has come for me to share it—I can’t wait to hear what you think. XX Jen #BlessYourHeart.”

In the clip, the Alias alum held up the hardcover and called it a “real labor of love.” She noted, “I just want to thank everyone who was part of helping me write and create this book, Bless Your Heart.”

In addition to the date of the announcement causing some fans to wonder if the book is real, the cover also advertises a foreword written “by [Garner’s] therapist.”

“Lol but I legit want to read a book you’ve written,” one fan commented on Instagram. “Darn April fools.” Another added, “I think this is an April fools joke and NOW IM SO SAD.”

However, not everyone is skeptical. Another Instagram user wrote, “So looking forward to reading your story and seeing a glimpse of how you became the wonderful and strong woman that you are!” A fourth continued, “Congratulations!!! Can’t wait to read it. Cuz anything written from a classy lady like you would have to be a self-help masterpiece.”

If the book is legit, it is unknown what topics it will cover. The Peppermint actress was married to Ben Affleck — with whom she shares children Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 — for a decade before they announced their split in June 2015. Garner and the Justice League actor, 46, remain close friends so they can “coparent in as good a way as possible,” he explained on the Today show last month.

“I’m lucky [my kids have] got a great mom,” Affleck added. “She’s wonderful. Somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important, central part of your life, and that’s good.”

The Argo star recently rekindled his romance with Lindsay Shookus after he completed a 40-day treatment program for alcohol addiction. Garner, for her part, is in a relationship with Cali Group CEO John Miller.

“They’re doing great,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “[Jennifer] loves that he’s not in the entertainment industry and is just a simple guy.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Garner’s rep for comment.

