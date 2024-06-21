Jennifer Lawrence will star in and produce the new Real Housewives inspired murder mystery movie, The Wives.

The film, which was acquired by Apple Original Films and announced via Deadline on Friday, June 21, is coproduced by Apple Studio and A24. Additional producers include Justine Ciarrocchi for Lawrence’s film and production company Excellent Cadaver, along with Jeremy O. Harris and Josh Godfrey for bb². Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical writers Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley will pen the script, according to the outlet.

Details of the plot have yet to be shared, but fans are already anticipating watching Lawrence, 33, step into the starring role.

“Jennifer Lawrence as a housewife? Yes, I will be watching,” wrote one X user, while another added, “I love that she is focusing on funnier experimental projects. I will be watching.”

The Academy Award-winning actress’ latest role shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans, though, as Lawrence is an outspoken fan of the Housewives franchises, Bravo and reality TV in general.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Globes in January, Lawrence gave her take on the explosive season 4 finale of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, in which it was revealed that newcomer Monica Garcia was secretly involved with the Instagram account Reality Von Tease, which trolled RHOSLC cast members for years.

“I mean, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, I just want to give a shout-out to the best finale I’ve ever seen on reality TV,” she began before quoting Heather Gay‘s now-infamous monologue about Garcia. “‘Everything that you want for the truth, receipts, timelines — I got it all.’”

At the time, Lawrence noted that she was a “couple days late” watching the episode as she prepared for the Golden Globes.

“And I have the group chats, so I was like, ‘Water cooler, like, I have to see this now.’ And I was stone-cold sober because I was starving for this event,” she quipped, adding that her “jaw dropped” at the reveal.

Though the RHOSLC finale blew her mind, the No Hard Feelings actress went on to tell the outlet which of the franchises are some of her favorites.

“I’m always partial to Beverly Hills. I’m relieved by the New York crew, I was nervous, I think they’re going to round out nicely. Everybody seems to have the right personality disorder we like to see,” she joked about the rebooted RHONY cast. “I’m just holding my breath until Vanderpump [Rules] comes out and that’s all I have to live for.”