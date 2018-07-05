Wildwood to the rescue! The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is moving into a house in Wildwood, New Jersey, for the second season of the reboot because they can no longer film in Seaside Heights, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They have been filming here the second season but they haven’t officially moved into their house yet,” the source tells Us. “MTV couldn’t get Seaside to approve permits for filming so they’ll be moving into a house in Wildwood on July 15.”

The insider adds that the cast — Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, DJ Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Nicole Cortese — were off for the 4th of July, but resumed filming season 2 on Thursday, July 5. They are also set to film in Atlantic City, New Jersey, “in the next couple of days,” the source notes, adding that this will be their “first night away together” for the second season. Pauly also has his monthly appearance at the Atlantic City club Harrah’s on Saturday, July 7, which the cast may be in town to attend.

The Seaside Heights Borough Administrator Christopher Vaz tells Us that 495 Productions was recently “advised that the Borough remains disinterested in having the show filmed in Seaside Heights on any long term or regular basis.” According to Vaz, however, the production company was issued a “limited permit” on June 27 and 28 to be able to film at the Jersey Shore House, T-shirt store and Casino Pier.

“The subject of the filming was to stop by the house to celebrate two of the cast members’ birthdays and say goodbye to the house,” Baz tells Us. “Then visit Casino Pier to observe the post-Sandy improvements before the cast moves to its new Jersey Shore home and location for the balance of the show’s filming season … We were swayed in large part by a desire to say ‘thank you’ to the cast for raising money during their Restore the Shore Telethon that was used to purchase our two performance stages and Boardwalk sun shade structures.”

He added: “In the big picture, Seaside Heights supports filming activities – professional studios, college film departments, and even amateur filmmakers – but we have made a conscious decision to move on from the Jersey Shore reality series because it does not fit with our vision for the community as a family vacation destination. Reality TV thrives on conflict, drama and unpredictability. And in the case of the Jersey Shore, ‘Seaside Heights’ became a character of the show which is much different than other filming activities where Seaside Heights simply provides the background (ocean, beach, boardwalk) for the scenes.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on June 7 that part of season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was filmed in Las Vegas. Not long after the cast arrived, Ortiz-Magro and his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley, got into a physical altercation after she showed up “unannounced” at the Las Vegas hotel where the cast was shooting. Harley was arrested on June 25 after a second altercation, but will not be facing domestic violence charges. The twosome appear to be on better terms, celebrating the holiday with their 3-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky, on Wednesday, July 4.

