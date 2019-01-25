Yeah buddy! Following the success of Jersey Shore’s spinoff, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, costars Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino have landed their own dating competition series, in which reality TV’s most eligible bachelors will attempt to find their perfect matches.

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny will give 20 contestants the chance to win the hearts of the BFFs. During each episode, contestants will go head-to-head in competitions where they try to avoid the elimination ceremony. The twist? At the same time, Guadagnino, 31, and DelVecchio, 38, will compete for the affection of the contestants.

While the reality duo may be best friends, they’re looking for very different types of women. As the renowned DJ holds a Las Vegas residency, he’s searching for someone who can keep up with his lifestyle. The “Keto Guido,” on the other hand, is ready to find a woman he’s truly ready to take home to Staten Island for Sunday family dinner.

This isn’t the first time the father of Amabella, 5, has searched for love on TV. In 2016, he appeared on season 2 of E!’s Famously Single and met Aubrey O’Day. He dated the Danity Kane singer from February 2016 to July 2017. In September 2018, he opened up to Us Weekly about the relationship, admitting it was one of his first serious adult relationships.

“This was the one I thought was going to amount to something great, but we were just so different. I wanna be with someone who’s different, I don’t wanna be with somebody the same as me, but we were just so incompatible,” he told Us. “I knew that from the beginning, but she was convincing that she’s not.”

However, DelVecchio also added he’s still “looking for the right one, having fun with the wrong ones.”

Meanwhile, Guadagnino was in a relationship with Elicea Shyann when he entered season one of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. However, it didn’t last and he revealed they split in April 2018. “I love her. She’s a great girl. Long distance … She’s in California and I live in New York. It’s just too hard to keep up,” he told Us at the time. “I don’t regret anything. I really care about the girl. A simple girl from California.”

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny will premiere on MTV later this year.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!